KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney volleyball team moved up a spot to second in the latest regular-season edition of the American Volleyball Coaches Association Division II Top 25 poll.
UNK (20-0) went 3-0 last weekend, sweeping then-No. 4 Washburn at home and Pittsburg State and Missouri Southern State on the road.
The Lopers, one of 10 Central Region teams in the top 14, tallied 1,099 points this time around. West region member Cal State San Bernardino (1,150 points) is 17-0 and the nation’s only other undefeated squad. The Coyotes received all 46 first-place votes and have been No. 1 the past five weeks. Western Washington (17-1), who previously was No. 2, lost at unranked Alaska-Anchorage in four sets on Saturday.
Besides UNK, the other ranked Central teams are Washburn (T-3rd), Northern State (T-3rd), Minnesota-Duluth (No. 5), Concordia-St. Paul (No. 7), Wayne State (No. 8), Central Missouri (No. 10), Southwest Minnesota State (No. 11), St. Cloud State (No. 13), Northwest Missouri (No. 14), Winona State (No. 17) and Upper Iowa (No. 21).
UNK hosts Emporia State (5-14, 1-10) at 6 p.m. today, before heading to No. 37 Central Oklahoma (15-6, 7-4) on Friday and Newman (0-20, 0-11) Saturday evening.
Jackson receives MIAA honor
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The MIAA announced Monday that UNK senior outside hitter Julianna Jackson earned conference hitter of the week.
This marks the second time this season Jackson has earned the weekly honor. Jackson averaged 5.0 digs, 3.3 kills, 0.9 blocks and 0.3 aces per set in three wins for UNK. She had 17 digs and 13 kills in a key home sweep against No. 4 Washburn before recording 14 digs and 10 kills in a road sweep at Pittsburg State. Jackson also served up her 100th career ace against the Gorillas, making her just the 10th Loper in the past 24 years to reach triple digits in aces.
Faith Rottinghaus of Washburn was selected as the conference’s specialist of the week.
