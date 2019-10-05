WICHITA, Kan. – The University of Nebraska at Kearney women’s soccer team played its third scoreless tie of the 2019 season when it battled the Newman Jets Friday night at Wichita.
The Lopers are now 1-5-3 (0-1-1) while NU, an MIAA newcomer, drops to 5-1-3 (1-0-1).
While there was no goals scored during the 110 minutes the two squads combined for 37 shots and six corners. Senior keeper Allie Prososki, aided by her defensive teammates, managed her fourth shutout of the fall by recording nine saves with NU’s Jackie Lari stopping the same amount of shots. As a freshman Prososki set the UNK school record for shutouts with six.
Senior Megan Merkel spearheaded the UNK attack with five shots, four being on goal, with freshman Ariella Mesa (three) and senior Maddie Love (two) combining for five more shots. In the second OT UNK had a corner in the 106th minute with Lari stopping Merkel’s last shot attempt four minutes earlier.
NU, which had scored 12 goals on the season, was led by senior Kennedy Weaver (six shots; three on goal) and senior Katie Hartman (four shots; two on goal). Prososki made saves in the 108th and 109th minutes to preserve the tie.
To start the season UNK had scoreless draws against Minnesota State-Moorhead and Wayne State whle also besting Western Colorado by a 1-0 count.
UNK heads to nationally ranked Central Oklahoma on Sunday afternoon. The Bronchos (6-1-2, 1-1-0) were upset by Fort Hays State, 2-1, on Friday night.
