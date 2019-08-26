KEARNEY — Corey Hoelck was one of University of Nebraska at Kearney’s top offensive linemen through the first five games last season.
He started the sixth game against Lindenwood at Foster Field, but in the second half, Hoelck exited with a season-ending injury, as the Lopers held a sizable lead. The 6-foot-4, 300-pound right tackle was blocking down field and as a UNK running back dashed through the hole, a linebacker tried to make a diving stop, landing on Hoelck’s left leg.
Hoelck ruptured the deltoid ligament on the inside of his ankle and broke his fibula. He missed the final five games of the season and began the recovery process. He’s now back to 100 percent and eagerly awaiting the start of the regular season where he will return to his usual spot on the Lopers’ starting offensive line.
“It was a grind,” Hoelck said. “It was a process, and at some points, I didn’t think it was going to feel back to normal.
“We had the right people in my corner to help me. It was a grind, but I’m glad to be through it and to be back.”
Hoelck was a key piece to an experienced unit that paved the way for the top rushing attack in the MIAA last season. He underwent three to four months of physical therapy, he said, and was ready for spring practice.
In spring practice, Hoelck was at 85-90 percent but wasn’t fully back mentally, he said. As he continued to train and rebuild his strength, Hoelck started to feel more at ease with his left leg.
He estimates he lost about 30 pounds throughout the recovery process. He participated in regular strength training to regain the muscle he lost in his lower body. He also dedicated significant time to working on his mobility and footwork.
“This season, I would just like to grow on what I did through the first six games last year,” Hoelck said. “I’d like to become more of a leader on the offensive line and just see how good of a team we can become on the offensive side of ball.”
Although Hoelck is a redshirt junior and will start alongside numerous seniors, teammates voted Hoelck as one of the four team captains for this season.
“I’ve been with these guys for about four years now, and when they think of you as a leader, it means a lot,” he said. “I love these guys to death. They are just like a family to me. They took care of me when I was hurt. They surprised me with supper all the time and were just taking care of me. It just means the world to me that they think of me as a leader.”
The Lopers led the MIAA in rushing yards per game by a wide margin last season. A large reason for the Lopers’ success running the ball had to do with the experienced and talented starting offensive line.
Despite the loss of two starting offensive linemen to graduation, the Lopers don’t expect much of a drop off, if any, this season with plenty of veteran experience back in the mix.
Besides Hoelck, the Lopers return redshirt senior Josh Stoltenberg, who’s a three-year starter at left guard, and redshirt senior Kolin Kenton, who’s a two-year starter at right guard.
Redshirt junior Lucas Troyer, who filled in for the injured Hoelck last season, will slide over to left tackle. Redshirt seniors Jack McLeay and Jacob Browne are in the mix for the starting center spot.
The Lopers also added graduate transfer Jake Grant from Division I University of Utah in the offseason, and he likely will see playing time this season. Matt Krzysztalowicz transferred into the program this offseason from New Mexico Military Institute and has two years of eligibility left.
The coaching staff also is high on redshirt freshman Kooper Reece.
“That senior class has been here forever,” Hoelck said. “They are going to lead the way with me and it will be awesome to have. A lot of snaps and a lot of starts and games among the group.
“We are really gelling together. We have some transfers in and a lot of younger guys. We are really coming together, and we are really building off what we did in the offseason.”
