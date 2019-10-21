KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney football team received three votes in this week’s American Football Coaches Association Division II Top 25 poll.
It ranks the Lopers (5-2) 37th in the nation and marks the first time the program has received votes in the poll since 2012.
UNK is coming off a 24-17 home victory over then-No. 7 Northwest Missouri on Saturday. It was the first time the Lopers defeated a top-10 opponent in the program’s 29-year Division II history, and marked the Lopers first win over the six-time national champions in 29 years.
Saturday’s victory over Northwest Missouri was the start of a difficult stretch in the Lopers’ schedule. The Lopers are at No. 29 Fort Hays State (5-2) on Saturday, host No. 14 Central Missouri (7-0) on Nov. 2 and then travel to No. 30 Missouri Western (5-2) on Nov. 9.
The Lopers wrap up the regular season with a home contest against Washburn (3-4) on Nov. 16. The Lopers are in search of their first winning record since 2011, which was their last in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference. They also have already matched last year’s win total of five games.
On Saturday, the Lopers will face their rival in the Fort Hays State Tigers. This will be the 65th all-time meeting between the two with Fort Hays State ahead in the series, 34-29-1.
Silvio receives weekly MIAA honor
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The MIAA named UNK senior middle linebacker Sal Silvio its defensive player of the week on Monday.
Silvio had eight tackles, including five solo tackles, two sacks and two forced and recovered fumbles that helped seal a win for the Lopers over No. 7 Northwest Missouri.
On his second sack, Silvio forced a fumble and recovered the loose ball that allowed the offense to take time off the clock. Silvio recorded his first fumble and recovery in the first quarter, which set up a UNK field goal.
Two Fort Hays State players earned the other awards.Chance Fuller was the offensive player of the week and Te’Corey Tutson the special teams player of the week.
UNK has fan bus for FHSU
KEARNEY — UNK athletics is providing a fan bus to Saturday’s football game at Fort Hays State.
The Lopers (5-2) square off against the Tigers (5-2) at 2 p.m. from Lewis Field Stadium.
The cost is $30.00 per person with the bus leaving from the west side of the Health and Sports Center at 8 a.m. The price includes round-trip transportation and a tailgate meal prior to kickoff. A game ticket is not included but Fort Hays State will have an allotment of tickets available for purchase once the bus arrives.
There are a limited number of seats available. Reserve a seat by calling 308-865-8035.
