KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney women’s basketball team set a school record Saturday for margin of victory in a 110-22 decision over Nebraska Christian College at the Health & Sports Center.
UNK improves to 6-0, tied for the fourth best start in Loper history, while the Sentinels from Papillion fall to 0-8.
“We’ve been able to win games and continue to get better every week. That’s kind of our goal … just making sure we’re getting better week-by-week in preparation for the MIAA games coming up,” said UNK coach Carrie Eighmey.
Shooting 59 percent from the field and sinking the second most 3s (15) in school history, UNK reached 100 points for the 24th time. The Lopers tallied at least 22 points in each quarter and went for 37 in the third when it made 13 of 15 shots (86.7 percent).
UNK also had a 51-19 rebounding margin, tallied 44 points off of 26 turnovers and held NCC to 14 percent (6 of 43) shooting. That included a 0 of 20 mark from behind the arc as the Sentinels never tallied more than seven points in any quarter.
The 88-point margin of victory bests the 124-42 effort (82 points) achieved by the 2017-18 Lopers in a win over York College.
All 13 players who were healthy logged at least eight minutes with 12 getting into the scoring column. Freshman reserve post Madison Dreckman had a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds, freshman reserve guard Kaleigh Kummer hit 5 of 6 3s to tally 17, junior guard Aspen Jansa went 4 of 4 from behind the arc to score 14 with sophomore Maegan Holt providing 11 points.
Hansen 160th at national cross country championships
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — UNK senior Corbin Hansen placed 160th at the NCAA Division II Cross Country Championships Saturday in Sacramento, Calif.
The men’s 10-kilomenter race and the women’s 6K was held at the Arcade Creek Cross Country Course with the men’s field consisting of 267 runners and 34 teams.
A returning All-American (top-40 finish), Hansen was hoping to join just nine other Lopers in the D2 or NAIA eras to be a multiple-time All-American. However, after moving up from 99th place at the 800-meter mark to 51st, Hansen slipped back in the large field. He ended up running it at 32 minutes, 9.3 seconds.
Ezra Mutai of American International (Mass.) College was the national champion, running 29:31.2. The last All-American spot was picked up by Yannick Duppich of Quenns (N.C.) University in a time of 30:43.3.
Colorado School of Mines easily won its second team national title in five years (57 points) with Adams State well behind in second (136).
Loper swimmers break records
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Freshman Olivia Forrest broke a 21-year school record in the 400 individual medley and sophomore Claire Nash broke her own school mark in the 100 freestyle to lead UNK at the Kohawk Invitational in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Forrest broke the 400 IM record Sunday morning in the prelims, turning in a time of 4:50.33 in preliminaries. That bested the 4:50.57 Audrey Passarini swam in November 1998. Forrest went on to finish fourth in the event with a 4:51.54.
She wasn’t done joining the Lopers’ top 10, swimming a 5:28.57 in the 500 free finals to finish fifth and move into fourth place in the UNK record books.
Forrest also placed seventh in the 100 backstroke (1:03.91), recording the 10th-best time in school history, and placed ninth in the 200 back (2:17.41), good for fifth on UNK’s charts.
Nash won the 100 freestyle, UNK’s only gold-medal performance in the meet, in 53.60 seconds. She had a 53.68 in the prelims. Both times were faster than her school record of 53.91 set in February.
Nash also placed second in the 100 IM (1:06.37), 50 free (24:87), and 200 free (1:58.45). Her time in the 200 moves her up to second on the Loper all-time list behind Skylar Tatreau, who set the record of 1:58.22 in 2016.
Senior Mikara Feit was second in the 200 butterfly (2:20.70) with a time that ranks fourth in UNK history.
Six Lopers place at Younes Hospitality Open
KEARNEY — Six University of Nebraska at Kearney wrestlers placed Saturday at the ninth annual Younes Hospitality Open at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds.
Nearly 600 wrestlers from nearly every division competed in the tournament, divided into Elite and Amateur brackets.
In the Elite Division, UNK redshirt freshman Tyler Cunningham was second at 157 pounds, junior Josh Portillo was third at 125, junior Jonathan Killingsworth was fifth at 141 and senior Walker Johnson placed fifth at 157.
In the Amateur Division for the Lopers, freshman Nick James won the 141-pound division and freshman Joseph Reimers won the 184-pound division.
Cunningham went 3-1, losing to Nebraska’s Clayton Wilson in the championship.
Ranked second nationally, Portillo bounced back from a second-round loss to win four straight. He had three tech falls among those victories including a 17-2 decision over Western Colorado’s Patrick Allis in the third place bout.
Top-ranked Matt Malcom won his first two matches at 165 pounds but had to medically forfeit out of the tourney after falling behind 6-0 to South Dakota State’s Tanner Cook.
James went 6-0, giving up just nine points. Reimers went 5-0 with two pins and two technical falls.
Competing unattached, Kearney High School graduate Dante Rodriguez won the 149-pound class, beating Nebraska’s Caleb Licking in the semifinals and Kevin Davenport in the finals.
