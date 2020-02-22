LINCOLN — Junior Tiara Schmidt broke her own school record in the weight throw to lead the University of Nebraska at Kearney at the Nebraska Tune Up Friday night in Lincoln.
A few Lopers also competed Friday in the Nebraska Wesleyan Open. Both events were non-team scoring. UNK heads to the MIAA Indoor Championships next weekend at Pittsburg State.
Schmidt, a co-captain from McCook, won the women’s weight throw by five feet thanks to a toss of 60 feet, 9 1/4 inches. The effort came on her first attempt and ranks her 11th in NCAA Division II this season. She also had three others tosses of at least 18 meters (59 feet). Schmidt broke Janet Boettcher’s 19-year old record (59-11) on Feb. 8 with a heave of 60-3.
Earlier in the meet, Schmidt finished fourth in the shot put with an effort of 46 feet, 2 3/4 inches. The Loper men had three in the top seven of the shot and were led by senior Tanner Barth with 56 feet, 6 1/2 inches. That is a season-best effort and pushes him up to 15th on the national list.
UNK’s best event of the day came in the men’s mile where the Lopers had the top four finishers with each time cracking the all-time top 10 in program history. This group consisted of junior Nate Pierce (4:11.34), sophomore Seth Simonson (4:11.44), sophomore Luke Stuckey (4:12.68) and senior Corbin Hansen (4:12.73). Also moving up on the top 10 list was junior Max Lindgren who won at 600 meters (1:21.50).
Besides Schmidt, junior Destiny Reinke (5:01.76/mile) and redshirt sophomore Zoe Ritz (10:21.07/3,000) had UNK top 10 efforts for the women. Reinke finished fourth and remains fifth in Loper history with Ritz runner-up and vaulting up to sixth place on the 3,000 list.
Junior Nick Balerud won at 3,000 (8:36.34), as well as the 4x4 relay team (3:23.48), which featured all underclassmen.
UNK softball now 6-6
EDMOND, Okla. — The 21st-ranked Texas A&M-Commerce Lions and Oklahoma Christian Eagles limited the University of Nebraska at Kearney to eight hits total to beat the Lopers, 6-3 and 9-0 (6 innings), Friday in Oklahoma.
The games were a part of the three-day Edmond Regional Festival III, co-hosted by Central Oklahoma and Oklahoma Christian. UNK (6-6) faces the Cameron (Okla.) Aggies and St. Mary’s (Texas) Rattlers today (Saturday).
The Lopers entered the weekend hitting .334 and averaging 6.5 runs per game. However, TAMUC (8-3) got a combined four-hitter with OC (14-3), who is about to enter the Top 25, getting a six inning complete game from junior Lindsey Stoeckel (5-1).
Commerce scored its runs thanks to 11 hits, six walks and three Loper errors. Four different Lions collected two hits as TAMUC scored two in the second and third and one more in both the fifth and sixth innings. Junior southpaw Emily Otto improved to 5-1 as she worked around six walks and four hits thanks to six K’s in six full innings.
Arizona redshirt junior left fielder Nicole Spykstra belted her second homer of the year in the sixth with Lincoln sophomore Kelsey Goodban allowing just one earned run in four innings of relief work. She also fanned four Lions.
Oklahoma Christian, now batting .386 and tallying just under nine runs per game, recorded five unearned runs in the third to build a 6-0 lead. Junior Brianna Robinson designated player belted a three-run homer with two down to cap the big inning. The game ended when pinch hitter Abbey Parks smacked a two-run shot to left in the sixth.
Stoeckel allowed only four singles while fanning four and walking one. UNK got hits from four different players with Colorado senior Erin Hallman (2-3) the tough luck loser, allowing no earned runs over the first 2.1 innings.
Loper wrestling ranked sixth in latest D-II poll
KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney wrestling team is sixth in the latest regular-season edition of the Division II National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) Top 25 poll.
This poll is a tournament power index (TPI) ranking as teams receive points for individuals ranked. UNK has seven ranked among the 10 weight classes, good for 57 points and the sixth spot. The next rankings will be released in March.
St. Cloud State, having won four of the last five national titles, remains No. 1. The Huskies have 104 points with McKendree (Ill.), Pittsburgh-Johnstown, Notre Dame (Ohio) and Central Oklahoma rounding out the top five.
Individually, junior Matt Malcom (165 pounds) and grad transfer Anthony Mancini (184 pounds) are ranked second in their respective weight classes. Malcom is a team-best 27-7 while Mancini is 11-2 with 10 bonus-point wins.
Also cracking the top 10 is junior Wesley Dawkins, who is fourth at 133 pounds, junior Josh Portillo is seventh at 125, and junior Sam Turner ninth at 149. Senior Jarrod Hinrichs at 285 pounds and junior Jonathan Killingsworth at 149 pounds each are ranked 12th.
For the second straight winter UNK hosts the NCAA Super Region IV Championships. The 10-team event takes place Feb. 29.
with the top three finishers in each class qualifying for the NCAA Championships March 13-14 at Sioux Falls.