KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney women’s tennis team is ranked ninth in the Central Region in the initial rankings by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association.
The preseason Oracle/ITA national and region team preseason rankings were released this week. Back in November, the organization released regional singles and doubles rankings after the completion of the fall season. Junior Claire Neil and freshman Brooklyn Hunter were tabbed as the Central’s fifth best doubles pair.
In the latest team national rankings, the Central is represented by Central Oklahoma (ninth), Washburn (Tied-20th) and Northwest Missouri State (23rd). Southern Arkansas is among those receiving votes for the Top 25.
A young UNK squad went 5-1 in fall duals, sweeping Sioux Falls and besting RMAC-members Colorado Mesa, 5-2, and Dixie (Utah) State, 4-3. The Lopers also took part in the Augustana Invitational (22 overall wins) and ITA Central Regionals (15 overall wins).
The Lopers start the dual season on Jan. 31 with an exhibition tilt at the University of Nebraska at Omaha. The regular season begins the next day in Des Moines against Upper Iowa.
The next rankings will be released Feb. 20.
Lopers soccer picks up three United Soccer Coaches awards
KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney women’s soccer team picked up three awards from United Soccer Coaches, the world’s largest soccer coaches’ organization that serves members at every level of the game.
For the recently completed 2019 season, UNK was one of 999 men’s or women’s programs to qualify for the "Coaches Team Academic Award." To qualify a squad must have a composite team grade point average of at least 3.00 for all team members who appear on the official college roster forms for the 2019 fall season. All players on the roster must be included in the calculation of the team GPA. Through the fall of 2019 UNK has a 3.472 GPA.
Senior keeper Allie Prososki made the 2019 Senior College Scholar All-West Region team. The three-time All-MIAA pick made the third-team and was the only keeper among the 38 players on the squad. Prososki maintains a 3.88 GPA as a Middle Grades 4-9 major. The USC divides the nation into four overall regions (West, North Central, East and South) with the West made up of 19 states, ranging from Nebraska to Hawaii.
To qualify for this honor a student-athlete must have at least a 3.00 cumulative GPA, start more than 50 percent of all games, be an elite player (supported with honors and team contributions), and be a junior or above in athletic standing.
UNK received a "Team Ethics and Sportsmanship Award." To be on this list a team must not have received any red cards during the 2019 season with yellow cards not exceeding 50 percent of the total yellow cards received/regular and postseason games played.
The Lopers, playing 18 games last season with seven going into overtime, were called for six yellow cards (33.3 percent). Posting a 2-9-7 mark, UNK’s 1,764 minutes played were among the highest in the MIAA.