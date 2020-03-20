KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney women’s basketball coach Carrie Eighmey is one of four finalists for the NCAA Division II World Exposure Women’s College Basketball Head Coach of the Year award.
The finalists were announced Thursday and includes Eighmey, Molly Miller of Drury (Mo.), Kim Stephens of Glenville State (W.V.) and Josh Prock of Eastern New Mexico. The winner will be revealed Wednesday.
Eighmey and her staff guided a young Loper squad to a 26-6 (14-5 MIAA) record during the recently completed 2019-20 season. Picked sixth in the preseason coaches’ and media polls, UNK finished third in the conference standings with the second-most victories in program history.
UNK was nationally and regionally ranked, had its entire starting five earn All-MIAA honors, posted win streaks of seven and 11 games and had two wins against both Missouri Western State (21-8) and Fort Hays State (23-7).
In eight years as a head coach, Eighmey is 158-88, which includes 90 wins at UNK. She picked up her 150th career victory on Jan. 23 at Northwest Missouri State and has had four 20-win seasons in her coaching tenure. Previously, Eighmey, a Edgar native, spent three years at her alma mater Hastings College.
Drury entered the NCAA Division II Tournament with a 32-0 record and a No. 1 ranking in the WBCA Top 25 poll, Glenville was 26-5 and the third seed in the Atlantic Regional, and ENMU went 22-9 to garner the seventh spot in the South Central Regional.