KEARNEY — Jacob Wasser knew his road to qualifying for the NCAA Championships wouldn’t be an easy task.
Wasser, who was seeded fourth, needed to pull off upsets if he wanted to finish in the top three of the 157-pound bracket in the Feb. 29 NCAA Super Region VI Championships to keep his season alive.
He made an improbable run to earn first place in the regional and qualified for the two-day NCAA Championships in Sioux Falls, S.D., which begin at 11 a.m. Friday.
“This is something I’ve dreamed about since I started wrestling,” Wasser said. “You see the national tournament in college, and as a little kid you want to get there. Not a lot of people do. I am just pretty happy and proud of the time that I put in that it’s all paying off now.”
Wasser was the most surprising regional champion for the Lopers. The junior wrestler had notable comebacks in his first two matches to advance to the first-place bout.
Wasser recorded a reversal and a 2-point near fall in the final 16 seconds to defeat Adams State’s Natrelle Demison 6-4 in his first match. He then found himself trailing San Francisco State’s fourth-ranked Maxamillian Schneider, who was the top-seeded wrestler at 157 pounds in the regional. Wasser trailed Schneider 10-4 but escaped with a victory, earning a pin with 15 seconds left in the first period.
In the championship match, Wasser didn’t even have to wrestle, as Colorado Mesa’s Payton Tawater forfeited.
“There is really no words to describe it,” said Wasser on pinning the top seed. “The crowd was really behind it and amazing. I was on my back and bridged over and pinned him. After that, there were no feelings on how to describe it. It was so exciting.”
Wasser experienced mixed results throughout his first three years at UNK. The redshirt junior from Pennsylvania posted a 31-8 record, including a 2-2 mark at regionals as a freshman in 2016-17. He wrestled at 141 pounds as a freshman and then split time between 141 and 149 as a sophomore. He didn’t have nearly the same success his sophomore year, recording a 14-8 record.
He wrestled unattached and redshirted last season. He then missed most of the first semester this season with an injury.
Wasser has a 15-6 record this season. Despite Wasser battling “mostly injuries and discipline with weight” the last two years, the Lopers remained confident in his abilities to make an impact in their lineup this season, UNK coach Dalton Jensen said.
“He’s proven he’s peaking at the right time,” Jensen said. “Ever since he’s showed up, he’s been a guy who’s been capable of being on the podium and competing for a national title.”
Wasser is one of seven Loper wrestlers to qualify for nationals.
Matt Malcom is the fourth seed at 165 pounds after placing second at regionals. The junior is the reigning 157-pound national champion.
Josh Portillo (125), Wesley Dawkins (133) and Jarrod Hinrichs (285) placed second last year and all qualified for Friday’s national tournament.
Jonathan Killingsworth (141) and Sam Turner (149), who’s made it to the Division I national meet twice while at Wyoming, also will represent the Lopers in Sioux Falls, S.D.
Last year, the Lopers finished fifth as a team at nationals. St. Cloud State won the title last year — its fourth in five years — with a team score of 95.5 points.
“I think with seven guys we can win it,” Wasser said. “I think everything goes our way that we can come home with the first-place trophy.”
