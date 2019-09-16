KANSAS CITY, Mo. — University of Nebraska at Kearney volleyball sophomore libero Lindsay Nottlemann was named the MIAA Specialist of the Week, the league announced Monday.
Nottlemann averaged 6.1 digs per set last week, as the Lopers defeated York College and won four matches in the two-day Rosella Meier Fall Classic.
On Saturday night, UNK, then ranked eighth, beat No. 17 Rockhurst in four sets. Nottlemann had 35 digs in the victory, just five away from tying the program record for digs in a match. She had at least 13 digs in the four other sweeps and finished the week with a .985 serve-receive percentage.
Washburn’s Allison Maxwell earned hitter of the week for the second straight week. She averaged 3.08 kills per set and hit .324, as the No. 4 Ichabods won all four of their matches at the Skyhawks Tournament in Durango, Colo. with shutout victories against Western New Mexico, Fort Lewis, West Texas A&M and Adams State.
Lopers ranked sixth in poll
KEARNEY — UNK moved up two spots to sixth in the second regular-season edition of the American Volleyball Coaches Association Division II Top 25 poll.
UNK and Concordia-St. Paul received 870 points to be one of 12 Central Region teams in the poll this week. Cal State San Bernardino (1,137 points; 35 first-place) and Western Washington (1,092; six first-place) are the first and second ranked teams, respectively.
Besides UNK and CU, the other Central teams in the poll are reigning region champion Washburn (No. 3), Minnesota-Duluth (No. 4), Northern State (No. 8), Southwest Minnesota State (No. 9), Central Missouri (No. 12), Northwest Missouri State (No. 15), Wayne State (No. 19), St. Cloud State (197), Sioux Falls (No. 24) and Upper Iowa (No. 25).
Three other Central teams are receiving votes, including Central Oklahoma.
UNK heads to Emporia State (4-4) on Friday and Washburn (8-0) on Saturday.
Jackson named tourney MVP
KEARNEY — Senior outside hitter Julianne Jackson, junior middle Anna Squiers, junior right side hitter MK Wolfe and sophomore Lindsay Nottlemann represented UNK on the Rosella Meier Fall Classic All-Tournament team.
The group helped the Lopers go 4-0 in event to place first.
Jackson was named MVP of the two-day tournament after averaging 3.4 kills, 3.2 digs and 0.5 blocks per set while hitting at a .321 clip. The six-rotation player also posted a .963 serve-receive percentage and had two aces and two assists. Jackson’s best match came Saturday night against Rockhurst when she had 19 digs, 16 kills and three blocks.
In the back row, Nottlemann was a team-best 6.3 digs per set in the four-day event. She also provided 10 assists and one ace.
Squiers hit .323 in the tournament to average 2.1 kills, 1.1 digs and 0.8 blocks per set while Wolfe provided 2.5 digs, 2.3 kills per set and a .298 hitting efficiency. She had 18 kills and 13 digs against Rockhurst.
