KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney football posted its first winning record in eight years last season.
The Lopers’ 7-5 record included a victory over Division II powerhouse and then-No. 7 Northwest Missouri and a blowout win over Winona State in the Mineral Water Bowl. Coach Josh Lynn has resurrected the program over the last three years, increasing the win total by two games in each of his first three seasons.
Last year’s success paid dividends on the recruiting trail. On Wednesday, Lynn announced a class of 44 signees, including seven transfers. The Lopers expect to add two more out-of-state high school seniors this week. The class is the “most athletic group” Lynn and his staff have recruited since Lynn took over the program Jan. 4, 2017, he said.
“When we first got here, it was a lot harder to get kids to come to play football at University of Nebraska at Kearney,” Lynn said. “This was a little bit different story. We had interest and our recruiting was done a little earlier than maybe normally just because of the young men we recruited jumped on board a lot quicker. We are in a lot better state as a program than we were when we took this program over.”
The Lopers graduated 24 players from last year’s team, including nine All-MIAA selections in defensive linemen Hinwa Allieu and Jordan Ingraham, linebackers Sal Silvio and Zach Sullivan, running backs David Goodwin and Darrius Webb, offensive lineman Josh Stoltenberg, receiver Sedarius Young and safety LaRoy James.
The seven transfers are expected to compete for playing time immediately. Five of the seven transfers joined the program at the beginning of the semester in January. The Lopers added junior running back Raphael Bell, redshirt freshman inside linebacker D.J. Gross, redshirt outside linebacker Trenton Harbur, junior inside linebacker Heamasi Latu III and junior offensive lineman Samuel Soto II.
Junior defensive back Keidre Taylor and sophomore defensive back Jaylen Perkins will join the Lopers during the summer.
Three of the seven transfers also are originally from Nebraska. Gross (McCook) redshirted last season at Division I University of South Dakota, Harbur (Gothenburg) redshirted in his lone year at Fort Hays State and Perkins (Omaha) has three years of eligibility left after playing one year at Iowa Western Community College.
“Hopefully, we can get a lot more of them,” Lynn said. “All of the young men that are walking on in Lincoln, which is a good thing, but maybe we can get a couple of those guys back eventually a lot like Gross from McCook, who went to South Dakota, but he came back to Kearney which is great.”
Besides the transfers, the Lopers also signed 35 high school seniors.
The class breaks down to 19 Nebraska natives, 13 from Colorado, five from Illinois, two apiece from California, Missouri and Texas, and one player from Kansas. The Lopers signed 19 offensive players (seven linemen, five running backs, five receivers and two quarterbacks) and 22 defensive players (nine linebackers, eight defensive backs and five linemen). They also added one athlete, one punter and one kicker.
Lynn expects to add a transfer or two in the months leading up to preseason practice in August, he said.
The Lopers begin spring practice March 10.
Last Saturday, the Lopers announced that Lynn signed a contract extension through the 2022 season. He believes the agreement will help recruiting moving forward.
“It sends out a message that we are here to stay, and we aren’t going anywhere for a while,” Lynn said. “For recruiting and college football sometimes, continuity is very questionable at times. But I think it’s a good statement moving forward that we have a good thing going here with Loper football, and we have to keep building. I think the contract extension puts a little faith in UNK football.”
