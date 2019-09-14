GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. – The Colorado Mesa Mavericks scored in the 53rd minute to down the University of Nebraska at Kearney women’s soccer team, 1-0, Friday night at Grand Junction.
This game was part of the Western Colorado Invite, which originally was set to be played at Gunnison, Colo., but moved down the road to Grand Junction due to field renovation issues.
Mesa (3-0-0) went 6-7-4 in 2018 but already is halfway to that win total thanks to outscoring the opposition by a 7-2 margin. Now 4-1 all-time vs. the Lopers (0-1-2), the Mavs saw senior Ryanne Parker take a shot that was saved by senior keeper Allie Prososki but the rebound went to sophomore Taylor Jones who promptly found the back of the net.
CMU outshot UNK by a 12-9 margin (6-4 shots on goal) but the Lopers were active as the clock wound down. Kearney freshman Hannah Hardy had her shot stopped by sophomore keeper Kamrie Gunderson in the 78th minute with fellow first-year player Katie Shields seeing her first collegiate shot, in the 83rd minute, also stopped by Gunderson. Junior Kassidy Kirsch fired off a shot a minute later and then the Lopers lined up a for a corner soon after. However, Mesa fought that off and then flipped the field as they took a shot at 89.57.
Using eight subs due to the high elevation, UNK saw Kirsch and senior Megan Merkel have two shots apiece with freshman Payton Rhen adding one as well as sophomore Kylee Moore. Mesa was led offensively by Parker (three shots, two on goal) and senior Zoe Peterson (three shots, one on goal).
UNK faces Western Colorado (0-3-0) on Sunday afternoon. The Mountaineers were blanked by MIAA newcomer Newman, 3-0, in the early game on Friday.
