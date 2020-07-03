KEARNEY – The University of Nebraska at Kearney volleyball team is hosting six youth camps this month with adjustments being made for the recent Covid-19 pandemic.
Camps will be commuter only but hotel options will be available for those who do not live in the area. Additional safety procedures and guidelines will be outlined in confirmation materials upon registration.
All camps are in the Health & Sports Center and/or Cushing Coliseum led by UNK coaches and players.
Camps being offered include:
-- Individual Camp I and II for grades 5-12: July 13-14 and July 15-16.
-- Team Camp I and II for high school teams: July 17-18 and July 24-25.
-- Position Camp for grades 7-12: July 21-22.
-- Volleykidz Day Camp for grades 2-5: July 27-28.
Further information and registration for specific camps can be found at unkvolleyballcamps.com or through lopercamps.com.