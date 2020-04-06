KEARNEY — Senior Tanner Barth and juniors Montrez Jackson and Tiara Schmidt were ready to represent the University of Nebraska at Kearney in the NCAA Division II Track and Field Championships at Birmingham, Ala.
On March 12, the three UNK student-athletes practiced at the Birmingham CrossPlex with the meet set to begin the next day. After they returned to the hotel following practice and lunch, the Loper coaching staff led by head coach Brady Bonsall informed Barth, Jackson and Schmidt that the meet was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
It was a disappointing outcome for Barth, who was in the midst of his final collegiate season. He had hoped the indoor championship would be one of the highlights of his senior year. But instead, it left him searching for answers, especially since the outdoor track and field season also was about to begin.
A day later, NCAA Division II announced all spring student-athletes would receive an extra year of eligibility, meaning Barth could return next year for the outdoor season.
Since Barth planned on wrapping up his degree in 2020-21, he will compete next year for the Lopers in the outdoor season.
“It was more disappointing than anything,” Barth said. “It breaks your heart to have that taken away from you. You don’t think it’s a possibility at that point. Everyone was ready to go, and then that happened. You are just at a loss for words at first. There are no words for how you felt. You just couldn’t believe it was happening.”
Last year, Barth finished 13th at the indoor national meet in the shot put with a toss of 54 feet, 2 3/4 inches.
His best throw this season came in the Nebraska Tune-Up in Lincoln when he recorded a toss of 56 feet, 6 1/2 inches, which was just two inches shorter than his career-best 58-8 1/2 that he tallied as a junior in 2018-19.
This year’s season-high toss allowed him to snag the last spot in the shot put for the indoor national meet.
Although statistically he wasn’t experiencing the same success he did as a junior, Barth had high expectations for himself entering the national event.
“This year, I was a lot more confident going into the national meet,” Barth said. “Me and my teammates were all confident that we were going to get a trophy and were going to walk out of there as All-Americans after the practices we had and the way we felt going into the meet.”
Now, Barth, a Utica native, hopes to carry that same confidence into next season.
Despite UNK canceling in-person classes, Barth said he plans on remaining in Kearney to complete his online classes and train for next season.
Barth and Schmidt have organized practices for teammates who remain in Kearney since student-athletes aren’t allowed to work with coaches during this time.
Barth is trying to throw three times per week and do strength training four times a week.
Throughout the offseason, Barth hopes to improve his technique and strength for next year, he said.
“It motivates me that I get another year,” Barth said. “The downfall is I have to wait a year, and my absolute favorite thing in the world is competing. It stinks I have to wait a year to do that, but it absolutely motivates me. At this point, I look at it as my second chance to be even better than I was this year. I think I can reach new heights with the new chance given to me.”
