KEARNEY — Freshman Isabella Whiston scored in the 39th minute, senior keepers Allie Prososki and Emily Thuss combined for 11 saves and senior defender Molly Willis set a new record for career minutes as the University of Nebraska at Kearney upset Northeastern State, 1-0, Friday night at Ron & Carol Cope Stadium.
The Lopers (2-7-6, 1-3-4) beat the RiverHawks (10-4-1, 5-3-0) at home for the second straight season to keep its postseason hopes alive. UNK now has seven league points, good for 10th place in the standings and just a point behind two teams in eighth.
NSU, in second place, was riding a five-game winning streak and had outscored the competition by a 30-18 margin. However, none of the Hawks’ 15 shots hit the back of the net as UNK recorded its sixth shutout of the season.
Whiston recorded UNK’s second home goal of the season right before the break. Megan Merkel sent a centering pass that was headed out by an NSU defender. It went straight to Whiston who used her left foot to bang the ball in from about 18 yards out and into the upper left corner.
UNK ended the night with six shots including two apiece by senior Maddie Love and junior Alex Dayton. Thuss stopped shots in the 76th and 84th minutes with the Loper defense recording two more team saves down the stretch.
Prososki ended up with nine saves.
Willis went all 90 minutes tonight, per usual. She now has 6,451 minutes in her career, surpassing the previous Loper record of 6,436 set by Marika Van Brocklin between 2014 and 2017.
UNK hosts Rogers State on Sunday afternoon.
