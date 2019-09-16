GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — Senior Maddie Love scored in the 29th minute to lead the University of Nebraska at Kearney to a 1-0 victory over Western Colorado on Sunday afternoon in Grand Junction, Colo.
The game, UNK’s first win of the season, was part of the Western Colorado Invitational, which originally was set to be played in Gunnison, Colo., but moved down to Colorado Mesa University due to field renovations issues.
UNK (1-1-2) dominated a Mountaineers squad (0-4-0) that has been outscored 12-1 this season. The Lopers recorded 10 shots in the first half and 13 in the second. The 23 shots is the third most in program history and is just six off the program record set in a 2010 tie against Colorado Christian.
Love was the Lopers’ top returning scorer and tallied the team’s first goal of the season in the 29th minute.
Freshman Payton Rhen came off the bench and finished with five shots (two on goal) while senior Megan Merkel had four (one on goal). Junior Kassidy Kirsch had two shots on goal while Love had a team-best six shots (two on goal) in 45 minutes as a reserve.
Defensively, senior keeper Allie Prososki stopped one shot to record her third shutout this season.
UNK is at Washburn (2-1-0) on Friday and hosts Fort Hays State (2-1-0) on Sunday. Both are nonconference games that will not count in the MIAA standings.
