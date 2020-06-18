KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney women’s soccer team’s adjusted 2020 schedule has the Lopers opening at home Sept. 13 against Washburn.
To help alleviate a loss of revenue brought on by the COVID-19 crisis, all NCAA Division II women’s soccer programs are playing a maximum of 14 games this fall. The revised schedule hasn’t changed too much from the original schedule but UNK does lose four non-conference games as well as a non-league contest against Emporia State.
After the opener, the Lopers will host Emporia State (Sept. 25), Newman (Oct. 2), Central Oklahoma (Oct. 4), Northwest Missouri State (Oct. 9), Missouri Western State (Oct. 11) and Fort Hays State (Nov. 1).
Schools can change three dates if both agree to the switch. The move would push up a Sunday game to a Friday afternoon or evening.
It’ll be “Flex Weekend” on Nov. 8, as the top eight teams in the league standings will face each other. The four winners advance to the MIAA Tournament on Nov. 13 and 15.
The schools that are in places nine through 12 will play on Nov. 8 as well with the matchups based on geographic proximity.
UNK has home scrimmages scheduled against Nebraska Wesleyan on Aug. 22 and Central Community College-Columbus onAug. 29.