EMPORIA, Kan. – Freshman Mackenzie Dimarco scored her 18th goal of the year four minutes into overtime to help Emporia State down University of Nebraska at Kearney, 1-0, Sunday afternoon in Emporia, Kan.
This was the regular-season finale for both teams. The regionally-ranked Hornets (12-4-2 7-2-2) move onto the eight-team MIAA Tournament, while the Lopers finish up at 2-9-7 (1-5-5; 8 league points) and in 10th place in the league standings. If the Lopers would have won Sunday, they would have snagged the eighth and final spot in the tournament as Washburn and Rogers State finished with 10 league points. The Ichabods won the tiebreaker to advance.
The Lopers allowed 17 goal season this season despite playing eight overtime games. It helped the Lopers keep the high-powered Hornets in check until extra time. ESU outshot UNK 6-1 in the first half and 12-1 after the break. However, senior keeper Emily Thuss made eight saves to keep the game scoreless through 90 minutes.
Offensively, senior Megan Merkel took both of UNK’s shots. Her 55 shots for the season ranks second in school history, trailing only the 59 Raliegh Mercer took nine years ago.
The winning goal came after Emporia State forced a turnover near midfield. A pass down the right sideline found a streaking Dimarco, who then turned the corner and beat her defender. She kicked a low shot that found the back of the net.
Loper senior Molly Willis and junior Megan Cook never left the field this season, logging all 1,765 minutes to set a school record. Lauren Hoeft played 1,709 minutes in 2013.
Senior keeper Allie Prososki ranks second in a single season in save percentage (.911) and goals against average (0.56) while Thuss is second in saves per game (7.0). UNK set new team season marks for goals against average (0.87) and save percentage (.892)
