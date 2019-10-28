KEARNEY — Senior goalies Emily Thuss and Allie Prososki combined for seven saves Sunday to help the University of Nebraska at Kearney soccer team tie Rogers (Okla.) State 0-0 at Ron and Carol Cope Stadium at Foster Field.
It was the seventh scoreless draw for the Lopers (2-7-7, 1-3-5 MIAA), who were playing their last home match of the season. UNK is two ties shy of tying the NCAA Division II record.
UNK’s last regular-season games are at Emporia State and Fort Hays State this weekend.
In the MIAA standings, UNK has eight points, good for 10th place. The top eight teams advance to the postseason tournament.
In a game with 21 corner kicks and 28 shots, the play of the game came early in the second overtime when sophomore Laurelle Theodore, Rorgers State’s leading scorer, got free on a breakaway down the center of the field. Facing a one-on-one situation, Prososki made a diving save to her right to block Thedore’s potential game-winning goal.
Prososki also stopped another shot a minute later.
Out shooting Rogers by an 18-10 margin, UNK saw senior defender Molly Willis line up for a free kick in the 99th minute. Her shot from about 30 yards was on target, but Rogers State keeper ReVella Fisher caught it before losing control of the ball. The ball went straight up in the air and over the goal.
