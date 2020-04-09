KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney women’s soccer has named seniors Megan Cook and Kassidy Kirsch and junior Kylee Moore as team captains for the upcoming 2020 season.
Coach Chloe Roberts and assistant coach David Farias selected the tri-captains after receiving input from the players.
The three were six of the Lopers to have appeared in all 18 games last season. Cook and Kirsch started each contest with Moore logging more than 1,220 minutes of action.
Cook earned 2019 honorable mention All-MIAA honors as part of a UNK defense that allowed just 17 goals all year, which set new school record for goals against average (0.87). The Lopers had seven shutouts and seven games allowing just a single goal. UNK achieved this despite playing eight overtime games (145 extra minutes). Moore had one of UNK’s 16 assists last fall with Kirsch one of six Lopers to have a double-digit shot total (11). Kirsch also joined Cook as a 2019 MIAA Academic Honor Roll qualifier.
The Lopers are slated to begin fall camp in August.