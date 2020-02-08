LUBBOCK, Texas — The University of Nebraska at Kearney softball team pounded out 20 hits and received saves from sophomores Megan Blake and Kelsey Goodban to beat Eastern New Mexico, 8-4, and Texas-Permian Basin, 8-7, Friday at Lubbock.
The games were a part of the Lubbock Collegiate Sports Invitational. UNK (2-0) faces Colorado-Colorado Springs and Lubbock Christian today (Saturday).
Friday marked the head coaching debut for Kearney native Katie Ackermann. The former Kearney High and Chadron State standout was named the ninth head coach in school history in September.
To defeat two teams from the Lone Star Conference, UNK used a balanced offensive attack, committed just two errors during 14 innings and received strong outings from five different pitchers.
In the season opener, UNK scored three runs in the fifth and sixth innings to erase a 4-2 deficit. Senior shortstop Kaitlyn Johnson and sophomore left fielder Jasmyn Broussard went 2 for 2 while combining for four runs scored and three RBIs. Johnson and Broussard had RBIs in the key fifth inning with the Lopers using five hits and an error to tack on three insurance run in the sixth.
Senior Erin Hallman picked up the win by throwing the first four innings. Goodban, a transfer from the College of St. Mary, worked the final three innings to earn the save. Each pitcher struck out two batters. Goodban didn’t allow a run.
The second game featured 15 runs on 21 hits, six walks and five errors. UNK scored four runs in its half of the third to erase a 1-0 deficit, but the Falcons countered with a five-spot in the top of the fourth. The Lopers then scored three in the bottom of the inning.
The game was knotted at 7-7 with two outs in the sixth when redshirt junior designated player Nicole Spykstra belted a homer to left-center. The 2017 All-MIAA pick sat out last year after returning from Division I New Mexico State.
The game got dicey in the top of the seventh when Permian Basin earned back-to-back walks. Blake saved the game by coming in and getting back-to-back strikeouts and a groundout to second. UTPB had runners at second and third when the final out was recorded. Junior Sarah Handrahan earned the win in relief by allowing one earned over 2 1/3 innings.
At the plate four different Lopers had a multi-hit effort, including Johnson, who went 2 for 4 with one home run and three RBIs. Senior center fielder Alexis Ray went 3 for 4 with two runs and one RBI and sophomore catcher Avery Wood went 2 for 3 with two runs scored.