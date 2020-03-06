KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney softball team used 24 hits and strong pitching performances by Colorado natives Erin Hallman and Melissa Gellermann to sweep Lincoln University, 9-0 and 12-4, in games shortened by the mercy rule Friday afternoon at Patriot Park.
This is MIAA opening weekend and the home opener for UNK. The Lopers (12-10) face Central Missouri (8-4) at noon and 2 p.m. today (Saturday).
On a day with winds gusting close to 40 mph all afternoon UNK outhit the Blue Tigers (6-8) by a 24-3 margin. The offensive production included three doubles, two triples and 19 singles with the Lopers also drawing six walks.
In Game 1, Hallman improved to 3-5 by tossing a five-inning one-hitter. She fanned two and didn’t walk a batter while facing 16. Hallman got all the support she needed with a three-run first inning. The Lopers went on to score two in the third and four more in the fifth.
Sophomore right fielder Carlee Liesch led the Lopers at the plate by going 3 for 3 with three runs and two RBIs with junior first baseman Hailey Schaneman 2 for 3 with two RBI’s. Junior designated player Nicole Spykstra finished 1 for 1 with two runs and two RBIs.
Gellermann threw 4 1/3 innings of no-hit ball before the Blue Tigers recorded a bloop single down the left-field line. That started a big inning that resulted in four unearned runs. Gellermann evened her record at 2-2 by fanning eight and giving up just two singles.
Freshman catcher Katie Gosker was 3 for 4 with four RBIs for the Lopers, and sophomore second baseman Haleigh Hoefs was 3 for 4. Schaneman was 2 for 3 and drove in three.