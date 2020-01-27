KEARNEY — The Augustana Vikings won 11 events to swim past University of Nebraska at Kearney, 479-418, Saturday afternoon at Kearney High School.
This was the the Lopers’ final home meet and last regular-season event. They head to the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Championships in February to wrap up the season.
Facing soon-to-be Division I Augustana, UNK picked up points on the 1- and 3-meter diving events and placed second in the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1 minute, 45.57 seconds. That relay team included senior Mikara Feit, sophomore Claire Nash, freshman Audrey Stelling and freshman Olivia Forrest.
Feit, who’s the lone senior on the Lopers, also was third in the 1,000-yard freestyle (12:12.24), fourth in the 100-yard backstroke (1:05.15) and swam the opening leg for the third-place 200-yard medley relay team (1:57.78). Nash and Forrest were on that relay team. Forrest was fourth in the 200-yard individual medley with a season-best 2:19.87. That places her on UNK’s all-time Top 10 list.
Freshman Cheyenne Axtell tallied 314.10 points to win the one-meter board and then scored 160.00 to place first at three meters.