KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney women’s tennis coach Scott Shafer announced Wednesday that Myrzaiym Sherikulova and Jazmin Zamorano have signed with the Lopers.
Sherikulova hails from Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, with Zamorano a native of Obergon, Mexico. UNK had no seniors on its 10-player roster this season.
Prepping at the Chingiz Aitmatov Tennis Academy Sherikulova won the countrywide Kyrgyzstan Championship in the fall. A year earlier she was the doubles winner in the same event while finishing second in the singles bracket.
“Myrzaiym will also be the only UNK student from Kyrgyzstan, which I expect her to be a great ambassador of her country and culture,” Shafer said.
Currently the second ranked player in Kyrgyzstan, Sherikulova is a Fed Cup and Fed Cup Junior player in the Women’s Tennis Association. She was part of the winning team in tournaments in Sri Lanka and Malaysia while more recently being part of the International Tennis Federation Junior Circuit, racking up wins in Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Kazakhstan.
Zamorano has been ranked as high as 13th in Mexico. She is two-time singles and doubles champion of the Intercollege Technologico de Monterrey while winning the singles title at the Sonora Regional in February 2019.
She reached the doubles quarterfinals and the singles round of 16 at the ITF Guadalajara Junior Five regional. Three months earlier at the ITF Tampico Junior Four regional Zamorano advanced to the round of 16 in both singles and doubles.
UNK went 8-2 during the shortened 2019-20 season and was in good shape to challenge for an NCAA Tournament berth. The Lopers will hit the courts again in the fall.