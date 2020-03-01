FULTON, Mo. — The University of Nebraska at Kearney women’s tennis team flew past the William Woods Owls, 5-2, Saturday afternoon in Fulton, Mo.
The Lopers improve to 8-2 while WWU, ranked sixth in NAIA, falls to 1-3.
The No. 2 doubles match didn’t start well for the Lopers. Sophomore Fidan Ibrahimova and freshman Trang Tran trailed by a 4-0 score. However, they came back to tie the match at six and then scored six straight points to win the tie-breaking point, 7-1. UNK allowed just two points in the other two doubles matches.
Ibrahimova’s long day wasn’t done as she needed three sets to win at No. 3 singles (6-4, 4-6, 6-2) over freshman Ruksika Wijesooriya. Freshman Brooklyn Hunter had the clinching win at No. 6 singles (6-2, 6-2) with junior Claire Neil taking her No. 5 match in three sets (2-6, 6-4, 10-7).
UNK hosts the Southwest Minnesota State Mustangs on Saturday. That dual was originally set for Grand Island but likely will be moved to Harmon Park in Kearney due to the projected warm weather.