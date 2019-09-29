SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The University of Nebraska at Kearney women’s tennis team rolled this weekend up, sweeping Sioux Falls and Concordia (MN) College and beating Minnesota State-Moorhead by a 6-1 score.
UNK (5-1) will not have a countable dual again until the winter. The Lopers face Northwest Missouri in an exhibition match on Tuesday and closes out the fall with the ITA Regionals Oct. 4-6 in Oklahoma.
In Moorhead, Minn., on Saturday, the Lopers beat the MSUM Dragons before sweeping the Concordia Cobbers. Winning at one and three doubles against Moorhead, UNK saw junior newcomer Anastasia Kuzevanova rally past Rachel Nguyen to win at No. 3 singles (2-6, 6-2, 10-5) and junior Claire Neil at No. 6 (6-3, 1-6, 10-4).
Things were easier in the afternoon against the Division III Cobbers. UNK lost just four points in doubles and then swept all six singles matches. Sophomore Fidan Ibrahimova won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 singles and freshman Brooklyn Hunter (No. 3) and Kuzevanova (No. 1) won 6-1, 6-0 in their respective matches.
UNK dominated the USF Cougars early Sunday morning in a dual that was moved indoors due to inclement weather. Ibrahimova and freshman Trang Tran blanked their No. 2 doubles foes with the Lopers not dropping a set in singles. That included Tran winning 6-0, 6-2, over Lexi Miller at the second spot in the lineup.
