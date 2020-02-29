SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The University of Nebraska at Kearney women’s tennis team started a weekend road trip with a 5-1 win at Illinois-Springfield Friday afternoon.
Ranked ninth in the Central Region UNK (7-2) easily took the doubles point from Illinois-Springfield (2-2), allowing nine combined points in three matches. It was the fourth time this year the Lopers went 3-0 in doubles.
Kearney finished off the Prairie Stars by winning No. 2 through No. 5 singles. Junior Anastasia Kuzevanova rallied at No. 2, 2-6, 7-5, 6-1, with three others winning in straight sets, including freshman Trang Tran at No. 4.
Today (Saturday), UNK will play William Woods University in Fulton, Mo.