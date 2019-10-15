KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney volleyball team remained third in the latest regular-season edition of the American Volleyball Coaches Association Division II Top 25 poll.
UNK (17-0) swept Fort Hays State and Missouri Western State last week at the Health and Sports Center.
The Lopers, one of 10 Central Region teams in the Top 13, tallied 1,062 points in this week’s poll. West Region members Cal State San Bernardino (1,148 points; 44 first-place) and Western Washington (1,091; two first-place) remain first and second, respectively.
Besides UNK, the other ranked Central teams are Washburn (No. 4), Concordia-St. Paul (No. 5), Northern State (No. 6), Minnesota-Duluth (No. 7), St. Cloud State (No. 8), Central Missouri (No. 9), Wayne State (No. 11), Southwest Minnesota State (No. 12), Northwest Missouri (No. 14), Upper Iowa (No. 19) and Winona State (No. 20). Three other Central squads are among the teams who just missed the top 25 but are receiving votes.
UNK has an extremely tough week, hosting No. 4 Washburn (15-1, 7-1 MIAA) at 6 p.m. tonight and then traveling to Pittsburg State (9-8, 4-4) and Missouri Southern State (9-9, 2-6) this weekend.
The Lopers handed Washburn a loss in three sets for its lone loss of the season on Sept. 21 in Topeka, Kan.
