KEARNEY — Tiara Schmidt believed she was going to break the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s weight throw record during the indoor season last year.
Her confidence allowed her to record some impressive numbers, including the second-best mark in program history, which was 20 inches short of the program’s record.
Not accomplishing her goal motivated Schmidt in the offseason. She dedicated significant time to refining her technique in hopes of improving her marks as a junior this season.
That work ethic paid off Feb. 8 at the Bearcat Open in Maryville, Missouri. Schmidt broke a 19-year-old Loper record in the weight throw when her third attempt sailed 60 feet, 3 inches. That throw surpassed the previous mark of 59-11 set by Janet Boettcher in February 2001.
It didn’t take long for Schmidt to break her own record. At the Nebraska Tune Up on Feb. 21 in Lincoln, Schmidt recorded a throw of 60-9 1/4.
“I kind of knew last year that I was going to break it,” Schmidt said. “It just didn’t happen. I had the confidence going into it this year that I was going to break it. Once I hit it, my confidence just continued to grow.”
The two record-setting throws weren’t a surprise for anyone around the UNK track and field team.
She regularly hits 60 feet in practice and even threw around 62 to 63 feet at one practice, UNK throws coach Dane Tobey said. Schmidt and Tobey believe she likely would have broken the weight throw record at the UNK Charlie Foster Classic on Jan. 31. But the day of the meet, Schmidt woke up with Influenza B and didn’t compete.
“Nothing much about ‘T’ surprises me,” Tobey said. “She’s just a different individual. She works her tail off. She does things as far as power output goes that are notable at this level. As far as her strength for her size, she’s strong and powerful. Almost anything she does, it doesn’t surprise me very much.”
With the MIAA Indoor Championships on today through Sunday in Pittsburg, Kansas, Schmidt feels she will have a better performance than last year. She placed fourth in the weight throw (57-11) and eighth in the shot put (45-6 1/2) at the conference indoor championships last year.
With improved technique and even more confidence, Schmidt has been one of the top field athletes among Division II competitors this season. She ranks 10th in the shot put with a distance of 48-10 1/4 and is in a tie for 14th in the weight throw in Division II. The NCAA Indoor Championships are March 13-14 in Birmingham, Ala. She qualified for the national indoor meet in the shot put and was a provisional qualifier in the weight throw last year.
“It wouldn’t surprise me if I got on the podium for weight throw,” said Schmidt of the MIAA Indoor Championships. “That’s one goal, but I also would like to make it on the podium for shot put.”
