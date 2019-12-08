MARYVILLE, Mo. — The University of Nebraska at Kearney track and field team started its season by taking part in the Mel Tjeerdsman Classic this weekend at Northwest Missouri State.
The non-team scoring meet featured a large field with the competition being from Division II, NAIA and the junior college ranks.
UNK had 14 top-five finishes with junior Tiara Schmidt leading the way by winning the shot put (46-9.50) and weight throw (55-0.75). Her effort in the shot puts her on the national list. Also on that list in the early part of the season is senior Tanner Barth, who was runner up in the shot with a toss of 55 feet, 3 inches.
Right behind Barth in the shot was sophomore Ross Berggren, who came in fourth (51-7.75). He also led UNK with a fourth-place finish in the weight throw (53-1.75).
On the women’s side, junior Maddie Bach (10:18.81) and junior Destiny Reinke (10:23.77) were first and second, respectively, in the 3,000-meter race. The Loper women also saw sophomore and newcomer Cassidy Connell place second in the weight throw (51-7.25), freshman Olivia Casper finish sixth in the pole vault (11-1.5) with an effort that ranks just outside the all-time Loper top 10 and sophomore Rebekah Roh place fourth out of 33 at 400 meters (57.37).
The Lopers host the annual Pre-Holiday Classic at 2 p.m. Thursday in Cushing Coliseum.
