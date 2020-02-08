MARYVILLE, Mo. — University of Nebraska at Kearney set a new program record in the men’s distance medley relay Friday night in the Bearcat Open at Maryville.
The two-day meet, hosted by Northwest Missouri, began Friday afternoon and runs through tonight (Saturday). Friday’s events included the multi-events, two relays, three running events and the unseeded pole vault.
The relay team of sophomore Seth Simonson, junior Max Lindgren, junior Cole Willis and junior Nate Pierce turned in a time of 9 minutes, 55.7 seconds to win a nine-team race by five seconds. The effort easily places them on the national list and breaks the school record of 9:57.20, set in February 2016 by Jerod Schoneman, Madera Gatwech, Cody Wirth and Cole Wellnitz.
Also on Friday, redshirt sophomore Zoe Ritz was fifth out of 36 in the 5,000 (18:42.82) while junior Matt Thurston was fourth out of 59 on the men’s side (15:09.39).