KEARNEY — Setter Rhianna Wilhelm from Heartland High School in Henderson has joined the University of Nebraska at Kearney volleyball team’s 2020 recruiting class, UNK coach Rick Squiers said Thursday.
The 5-foot-9 Wihelm is the fifth member of the recruiting class and Squiers expects more players will be added in the coming months and after the current NCAA recruiting dead period ends April 15.
Wilhelm came aboard in March before the dead period began.
“Rhianna shows great potential for college volleyball in part due to her training and playing experience with one of the top clubs in the state. We are excited to be a part of her future development at the next level,” Squiers said.
UNK will have two senior setters on the 2020 roster in Madison Squiers and Taylin McNair.
A four-year letterwinner for the Huskies, Wilhelm totaled 309 digs, 2,097 assists, 160 kills and 45 aces this past fall. Heartland won 15 matches after making the state tournament in 2017, its first appearance in that event a decade.
That season Wilhelm set new school marks for set percentage (99) and assists (751) with the squad setting numerous team school records. During her career Wihelm has been tabbed Class D1 All-State by the Omaha World-Herald, Lincoln Journal Star and Prep Dig.
She also earned three letters in track.
The Lopers are set to begin fall camp in mid-August.