Joplin, Mo. — Seven players had at least four kills and third-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney had eight team blocks in its 25-19, 27-25, 25-15 sweep of Missouri Southern State Saturday afternoon in Joplin, Mo.
This is the fourth Loper squad (20-0, 11-0 MIAA) to win its first 20 matches, following in the footsteps of the 1990, 2004 and 2016 teams.
The Lopers held the Lions (11-10, 4-7) to a .083 hitting efficiency, as they dug up 65 balls. Senior outside Julianne Jackson had a team-best five blocks, Freshman middle Michaela Bartels added four blocks with junior right side MK Wolfe at two.
The match featured 22 ties and 11 lead changes over the first two sets. The Lopers closed the first set on an 11-6 run highlighted by three kills from redshirt freshman outside hitter Sami Mauch.
Missouri Southern reached set point but Wolfe tied it with a kill and then Lions committed an attack error.
Wolfe sealed the victory with a solo block.
UNK hit .324 to roll in the third set. Wolfe with nine, freshman Kamryn Schuler with seven and Jackson with seven combined for 23 of UNK’s 42 kills.
Jackson also recored14 digs. Sophomore libero Lindsay Nottlemann had a team-best 16 digs and four assists.
The Lopers host Emporia State at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Health and Sports Center.
