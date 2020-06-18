KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney volleyball team’s adjusted 2020 schedule has the Lopers playing 20 MIAA matches this fall.
To help alleviate a loss of revenue brought on by the COVID-19 crisis, all NCAA Division II women’s volleyball programs are playing a maximum of 20 dates this fall.
Teams can play multiple matches on a date and thus UNK and other schools are aiming to combine a weekend schedule onto a single day. This will open up dates to allow for non-conference action.
As of now the Lopers begin the year as scheduled on Sept. 4-5 at the Colorado School of Mines Tournament. UNK hopesits annual home tournament can take place the following weekend, Sept. 11-12, but that is to be determined as well.
There are four MIAA weeks where things might change to one site. They are:
n Sept. 25-26 (opponents are Newman and Central Oklahoma).
n Oct. 6 and Oct. 9 (Central Missouri and Fort Hays State), Oct. 23-24 (NU and UCO).
n Nov. 3 and Nov. 7 (UCM and FHSU).
More switches could take place as long as all parties agree. UNK’s travel partner is Fort Hays.
Currently, the Lopers have 10 home and 10 away matches. The first scheduled home match is Sept. 18 against Emporia State.
The MIAA Tournament, which was moved to Kansas City last fall, returns to the location of the regular-season champion on Nov. 16-21.