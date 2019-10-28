WICHITA, Kan. — Ten Lopers tallied at least one kill as second-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney breezed by Newman University 25-11, 25-9, 25-19 Saturday afternoon in Wichita, Kan.
UNK (23-0, 14-0 MIAA) remains unbeaten while the Jets (1-22, 1-13) couldn’t follow up on their first win of the year, and its third in the last two years, after beating Fort Hays State in five sets Friday night.
Never trailing in the match, the Lopers out-hit the Jets .330 to .112. UNK served up nine aces and had 10 more digs, despite 14 fewer attacks by Newman.
Junior middle Anna Squiers paced the Lopers with 10 kills in 17 attempts for a .588 percentage. Freshman middle Michaela Bartels added six kills and hit .364 while junior right side MK Wolfe had eight kills, seven digs and two blocks.
Junior setter Maddie Squiers had 32 assists, eight digs, five aces and four kills in four swings. Sophomore libero Lindsay Nottlemann had a team-high 11 digs.
UNK hosts the Sterling College Warriors at 6 p.m. Tuesday night at the Health and Sports Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.