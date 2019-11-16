KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney volleyball coach Rick Squiers announced Friday the names of three high school seniors who’ll suit up for the Lopers in fall 2020.
Ibinye Green of Elkhorn South, outside hitter Lauren Taubenheim of Lincoln Pius X and defensive specialist/libero Adison Wood of Kearney High are the three additions.
Wood (5-foot-7) is a basketball, volleyball and track letterwinner for the Bearcats and was selected the Kearney Hub Athlete of the Year after her junior season.
On the volleyball court she is a three-time all-league pick who set several KHS records, including service aces in a season (55) and career (176). She also set an NSAA state record for digs in a season with 790 (2018) and finished her career with 2,208 digs.
“Adi’s rock-solid, back-row skill set should translate well to the college level. She is a steady serve receiver, fearless defender, and a strong server,” Squiers said.
Green (5-11) amassed a Class A-best 429 kills and hit .329 this fall for a Storm team that went 29-8 and was the second seed in the state tournament. She added 72 digs and 63 digs in playing all 110 sets.
In a career with nearly 900 kills and over a .300 hitting efficiency, she was tabbed all-region by American Volleyball Coaches Association.
“Ibi is a dynamic attacker who can score points from either pin. In addition to being an outstanding athlete, she’s an elite student with an energetic and competitive personality who plays with joy. She’s a fantastic addition to our program,” Squiers said.
Taubenheim (6-2) has unique connection to Squiers, as her mother, Nancy (Farmer), played one season for him at Hastings College and is a member of the Broncos Hall of Fame. Lauren also has Loper connections as her older sister, Regan, is a redshirt sophomore on the cross country and track teams.
“Lauren’s college volleyball potential is off the charts. It’s easy to notice her abilities in the front row but she also is a very accomplished back row passer and defender. She can do big things at the next level as a six-rotation player,” Squiers said.
