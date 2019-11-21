KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The second-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney volleyball team hit .306 and got big performances from freshmen Michaela Bartels and Kamryn Schuler to sweep Missouri Southern State 25-11, 25-14, 25-15 in an MIAA Tournament first-round match Thursday night in Kansas City, Mo.
To sweep the Lions (13-18) for the third time this fall, the top-seeded Lopers scored the first four points of the match and the closed the night on a 13-3 run. Overall, the Lopers out-hit the Lions by more than 250 points, served up six aces and had 22 more digs.
“I thought we came out and played a lot of really good volleyball,” UNK coach Rick Squiers said in the postgame press conference. “We did the things that have allowed us to be successful this year.”
Bartels had one of her best matches of the season, tallying 15 kills in 23 attempts (.652 pct.) with no errors. It was her fourth double-digit kill total of the season with her effort falling a kill shy of her season-high 16 against Northwest Missouri on Nov. 1. The second-team All-MIAA middle also had three blocks.
From the outside, Schuler started the night with a kill and finished with 10 in 31 swings (.293).
UNK got off to a tough start in the third set, trailing 5-1, 9-2 and 10-8 before tying things up at 12. A 6-0 spurt featured four kills, three by Schuler.
That big run featured back-to-back aces from junior setter Madison Squiers who had 44 assists, 20 digs and three kills in five attempts. Sophomore libero Lindsay Nottlemann had 27 digs with MIAA Co-Player of the Year Julianne Jackson providing 16 digs, nine kills and two aces.
Janelle Brehm paced Missouri Southern with 17 digs and 10 kills.
Missouri Southern coach Kalie Mader said her team needed to execute the offense a little better to match the top-seeded Lopers.
“The rallies were long, there were scramble plays on both side of the court, but we just were not executing the ball well enough,” she said.
Coach Squiers said he expected the match to include a number of long rallies.
“It was a matter of us being able to do some of those things just a little bit longer,” he said.
