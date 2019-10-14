JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The University of Nebraska at Kearney won its second consecutive game against a winless opponent Saturday afternoon.
The Lopers accumulated 550 yards of total offense compared to Lincoln University’s 147 in a 44-0 victory in Jefferson City, Mo.
The Lopers held Hosea Franklin, who ranks third in Division II in rushing, to 49 yards, which played a major role in shutting out the Blue Tigers.
“Defense played lights out today,” UNK coach Josh Lynn said. “Anytime you can get a shutout on the road after an eight-hour drive. The focus was on Franklin, and I think we did a good job of shutting him down today, which a lot of teams haven’t been able to do.”
The Lopers (4-2) started slow but a 33-yard halfback pass by Dayton Sealey to Aubrey Marschel-Parker on fourth down led to their first scoring drive. Two plays after the trick pass, quarterback TJ Davis faked the jet sweep and plunged up the middle for a 2-yard score with 3 minutes, 48 seconds left in the first quarter.
They failed on the two-point conversion, though, as Travis Holcomb was stopped by Lincoln’s defense on a rushing attempt.
The scoring drive sparked the Lopers’ offense, which posted 21 points in the second quarter.
Running back David Goodwin broke off rushing touchdowns of 22 yards and 27 yards in a 4-minute span in the second quarter. Sealey extended the Lopers’ lead when he beat Lincoln’s blitz and found a crease for a 71-yard touchdown run with less than 4 minutes left in the first half.
The 27-point halftime lead was more than enough against Lincoln’s stagnate offense.
“We went three-and-out the very first series,” Lynn said. “They did a good job of moving the ball enough to keep our offensive off the field. I just don’t think we got into rhythm offensively in the first quarter.”
With the Lopers ranking second in rushing in Division II through the first five games, opposing teams have stacked the box against the Lopers. Entering Saturday’s game, Lynn wanted to attack Lincoln through the air to keep the Blue Tigers’ defense honest.
Davis started for the second straight game at quarterback and played until about the 2-minute mark in the third quarter with the Lopers ahead 34-0. The dual-threat redshirt freshman completed 5 of 9 passes for 111 yards. He connected with receiver Michael Koch for 56 yards and Sealey on a screen pass for a 36-yard gain. Davis also rushed for 59 yards and one touchdown on 13 carries
Davis’ success passing the ball was an improvement from the Lopers’ first five games when he completed 3 of 10 passes for zero touchdowns, two interceptions and 25 yards.
“He did a good job throwing the ball down field,” Lynn said. “His performance today was promising.”
Up next, the Lopers face seventh-ranked Northwest Missouri (6-0) at 2 p.m. Saturday at Ron and Carol Cope Stadium at Foster Field.
“We just need to have a great week of practice,” Lynn said. “Execution in practice, execution in the film room and overall, to be a great team like Northwest, we have to prepare to beat a great team, if that makes sense. Our preparation has to be as good as it ever has been.”
UNK 44, Lincoln 0
Scores by Quarter
LU (0-6)0 0 0 0 – 0
UNK (4-2)6 21 7 10 – 44
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
UNK – TJ Davis 2 run (Travis Holcomb run failed)
Second Quarter
UNK – David Goodwin 22 run (Junior Gonzalez kick good)
UNK – Goodwin 27 run (Gonzalez kick good)
UNK – Dayton Sealey 71 run (Gonzalez kick good)
Third Quarter
UNK – Garrett Meyer 2 run (Gonzalez kick good)
Fourth Quarter
UNK – Gonzalez 25 field goal
UNK – Tell Spies 18 fumble return (Gonzalez kick good)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING – UNK: Dayton Sealey 7-138, David Goodwin 11-115, TJ Davis 13-59, Alex McGinnis 6-32, Joe Stiffend 4-28, Garrett Meyer 4-15, Montrez Jackson 2-10, Luke Quinn 1-(-1), Darrius Webb 5-(-3). LU: Tori Hicks 9-55, Hosea Franklin 15-49, Desmond Hunter 6-7, Michael Jones 6-7, Chancellor Johnson 5-(-6).
PASSING – UNK: TJ Davis 5-9-0 111 yards, Alex McGinnis 2-5-0 13 yards, Dayton Sealey 1-1-0 33 yards. LU: Chancellor Johnson 4-13-0 19 yards, Desmond Hunter 3-7-1 16 yards.
RECEIVING – UNK: Michael Koch 3-69, Dayton Sealey 2-49, Aubrey Marschel-Parker 1-33, Malik Fofana 1-5, Garrett Meyer 1-1. LU: Rashaad Harris 5-23, Jarrin McKeithen 1-8, Chrisshun Robinson 1-4.
UNK, Missouri Western soccer play to 0-0 draw
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. – The University of Nebraska at Kearney and Missouri Western State women’s soccer teams combined for 44 shots and 10 corner kicks in a 0-0 draw Sunday afternoon in St. Joseph, Mo.
Now in a three-way tie for 10th place in the MIAA standings, UNK (1-6-5, 0-2-3) peppered the Griffons (4-6-2, 1-3-1) with 21 shots including nine on goal. Senior Megan Merkel, for a second straight game, tied the school-record in shots with eight while five others had two apiece.
UNK almost won the game with eight seconds left but MWSU keeper Anna Mayer saved a shot taken by sophomore Kylee Moore.
UNK senior keeper Emily Thuss recorded her 13th and final save early in the first overtime with the two other Griffon shots in the period either going wide or were blocked by the Loper defense.
UNK hosts Missouri Southern State at 1 p.m. Friday with the nationally-ranked Central Missouri visiting Foster Field on Sunday.
Lopers in top 25 at largest D-II cross country meet
ROMEOVILLE, Ill. – The University of Nebraska at Kearney men’s cross country team placed 13th and the women 21st at the fifth annual Lewis Crossover Saturday morning in Romeoville, Ill.
The largest Division II-only meet in the country brought together many regionally-ranked and nationally-ranked squads. Due to recent rain, it was a muddy track with a stiff wind of more than 20 miles per hour, making the temperature feel like the high 30s.
The Loper men, ranked 10th in the Central Region, tallied 336 points to beat schools from 11 states and Canada including 25th-ranked Wayne (Mich.) State and regionally-ranked Flagler (Fla.) College. The UNK women, ninth in the Central, scored 510 points to beat, among others, Lewis, Wisconsin-Parkside, Sioux Falls and Missouri Western State.
Individually for UNK, junior Destiny Reinke ran the 6-kilometer course in 23 minutes, 15.14 seconds to place 18th in a field of 402. Grand Valley (Mich.) State’s Allie Ludge took first in a time of 22:12.1.
Ranked second nationally, Grand Valley easily paced the women’s field while fifth-ranked Augustana nearly 100 points back in second place. Grand Valley’s men, ranked fourth, also came in first, scoring 87 points, while seventh-ranked Missouri Southern was the runner-up (114).
UNK’s men were paced by senior Corbin Hansen in 34th place. He finished the 8k course in 26:09.1. MSSU’s Gidieon Kimutai was the overall winner (25:07.2), and GVSU’s Tanner Chada (25:08.3) was a very close second in the field of 420.
Nash leads Loper swimmers
OMAHA – The University of Nebraska at Kearney swim team took part in the Midwest Shootout Saturday at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.
The non-team scoring meet featured men’s and women’s swimmers and divers from UNO, South Dakota State, Augustana, College of St. Mary, Sioux Falls, Midland and the University of Saint Mary (Kan.).
Sophomore Claire Nash was fifth out of 23 in the 100 freestyle (56.06 seconds) and ninth out of 39 in the 50 freestyle (25.78) to lead the Lopers. She also anchored the 200 medley relay team that came in seventh with a 1:57.78.
UNK returns to Omaha Saturday for a dual with the College of St. Mary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.