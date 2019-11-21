CHADRON – The University of Nebraska at Kearney women’s basketball team shot 55 percent from the field and had 10 players score to roll past Chadron State 82-57 Wednesday night in Chadron.
The Lopers move to 5-0 for the second time in three seasons and are now 58-13 all-time against the rival Eagles (1-4).
Both teams shot well the first quarter with UNK pulling ahead 20-16. The Lopers then outscored Chadron 27-10 in the second quarter and never looked back, finishing the night 31 of 57 from the field.
A 15-2 run in the second quarter, that included three 3-pointers by the Lopers, made it 40-22.
The very balanced UNK attack featured 15 points from Iowa sophomore wing Maegan Holt, 12 points from Colorado graduate transfer guard Haley Simental and 10 points from Wahoo sophomore guard Aspen Jansa.
Continuing her hot shooting to start the year, Jansa went 3 of 5 from behind the arc with UNK finishing with nine made 3-pointers.
Off the bench Kansas sophomore forward Elisa Backes had seven points and seven rebounds. Missouri junior guard Adreon Bell had seven points on 3 of 4 shooting. And South Dakota freshman Trinity Law made 6 of 6 free throws on her way to eight points.
Chadron State was paced by junoir guard Taryn Foxen with 20 points and sophomore guard Jori Peters with 17 points and six assists.
The Eagles shot 38 percent from the field and attempted eight fewer free throws than the Lopers.
UNK returns home Saturday to face the Nebraska Christian Sentinels. The game tips at 2 p.m.
