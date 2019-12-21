SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — The University of Nebraska at Kearney women’s basketball team scored the first 12 points and got a strong effort from its bench to dominate Puerto Rico-Mayaguez, 91-51, Friday night in San Juan.
The Lopers (12-1) are now off until early January. This is UNK’s best start since the 2000-01 squad won its first 18 games.
"We were much better than yesterday and I think our team was much more well-adjusted to being here," UNK coach Carrie Eighmey said. "(They) got used to the time change and it was another day to rest and relax. Yesterday was an opportunity to get a game under their belts and get their legs going after some long travel.
"Offensively we moved the ball better and were able to establish an inside-outside game. Our post presence really sparked our perimeter game and we were able to shoot the ball way better than Thursday."
Friday’s game was played in the 12,000-seat Ruben Rodriguez Coliseum, home of the men’s professional team Vaqueros de Bayamon.
UNK came out on fire, sinking nine of its first 14 shots including a 3-of-4 effort from 3-point range.
"Defensively we were really good from the start. We were able to dictate what the offense was able to do, have multiple stops in a row and got several deflections. In every facet, better than yesterday," Eighmey said. "We forced them into tough shots early and were able to get really good looks at the basket. Getting off to a quick start was helpful and gave our team some confidence."
While the Lopers tallied the first 12 points, PR-Mayaguez hung around until midway through the third quarter. UNK led 27-11 after the first quarter and 45-25 at half. Three straight threes by the Lopers made it 61-31 by 4:01 of the third quarter.
Four Lopers scored in double digits including reserves Elisa Backes (17), Madison Dreckman (11) and Trinity Law (10). Backes followed up her Friday double-double with a 7-of-11 shooting effort. She also had five rebounds.
"Elisa is playing really well right now. She was really good down here and yesterday she was a big boost for us. She kind of pulled us out of that slump and she’s been solid at both ends of the floor. Defensively she’s been able to use her length and is way better with physicality now. On offense she’s so versatile … she shoots threes, can put the ball on the floor, can post up and is a good passer," Eighmey said.
UNK finished the night making 51 percent of its shots while sinking 17 of 28 free throws. The Lopers were plus-13 on the glass, had 19 fast-break points with the bench outscoring the Janes by 37 points.
Among the starters, Brooke Carlson got off to a quick start and ended with 13 points, a team-best eight boards and two blocks.
"This has been a great experience for our team. It’s two-fold. ... We obviously think about the basketball side where we get to play two true road games in a different environment. It’s also a great opportunity for our student-athletes to have a memorable experience. It’s the kind of trip they’ll remember for a long time," Eighmey said.
