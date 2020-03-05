KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney’s women’s basketball team will face a familiar opponent in its first game of the MIAA Tournament.
The third-seeded Lopers (25-5) will square off against sixth-seeded Missouri Western (21-7) at 2:15 p.m. Friday at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Mo.
In three of the last four years, the Griffons have eliminated the Lopers in the MIAA Tournament, including last season when the Lopers lost by eight points.
“We have beat them several times in the regular season and then for whatever reason struggled in the tournament,” UNK coach Carrie Eighmey said. “I think their athleticism in the postseason can speed you up. I think for us in a couple of those experiences, we didn’t have some of that postseason experience.”
This season’s roster has that postseason experience that last year’s team lacked. The Lopers returned nine players from last year’s roster, including six sophomores who played integral roles. Five of those sophomores have played this season with Shiloh McCool redshirting due to a knee injury.
Although Eighmey hopes the experience helps, the Lopers aren’t entering the conference tournament on a high note with road losses to Newman and Central Oklahoma last week.
Starting graduate point guard Haley Simental, the team’s second-leading scorer, played sparingly in the final two regular-season games due to an illness.
Eighmey said Simental “is healthier than she was last week” and is expected to play in the conference tournament.
The Lopers struggled on the offensive end, making 10 of 41 attempts from beyond the arc in those two games. They are 16 of 70 for 22.9 percent in their last four games on 3-pointers.
Free-throw shooting also has been a weakness for the Lopers this season. They’ve made 63.5 percent of their free-throw attempts, which is only better than Missouri Western and Lincoln in the MIAA.
“The last couple of weeks we’ve had a lot of adversity and different lineups,” Eighmey said. “For the most part, our kids have done a good job of navigating through that.”
The Lopers prevailed 60-57 over the Griffons on Jan. 25 at St. Joseph, Mo., in the lone regular-season meeting between the two teams.
In that matchup, the Lopers outshot the Griffons by nearly 14 percentage points. The Griffons boast a strong defense and have averaged about 10 steals per game this season. The Lopers committed 17 turnovers in the regular-season contest against the Griffons.
The Griffons were without their second-leading scorer in 5-foot-10 senior forward Chris Wilson, who’s averaging 13.5 points and 7.6 rebounds per game. Junior 6-0 forward Corbyn Cunningham leads the Griffons with 15.7 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.
“I thought defensively we were really, really good,” said Eighmey on the regular-season matchup. “I thought we executed at a high level. We defended their stuff really well. Part of that is not giving them second chances and not letting them get in transition. I think the teams that struggle to guard them allow those things.”
If the Lopers prevail against the Griffons, they will play the winner of tonight’s matchup between second-seeded Emporia State and seventh-seeded Central Oklahoma or 10th-seeded Northwest Missouri at 2:15 p.m. Saturday in the semifinals.
The Lopers likely will have to beat the Griffons to keep their NCAA Tournament hopes alive. Eighmey has been impressed with the Lopers’ mindset in preparation for Friday’s game.
“You have to pay attention to what you’re doing right now,” Eighmey said. “I think they have some awareness of what’s going on in the region, but for us, the emphasis is to go down and compete at a high level in the conference tournament. That’s been our mentality all season ... one game at a time.”
