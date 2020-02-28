WICHITA, Kan. — Senior guard Kaitlyn Potter hit a running bank shot with sixth-tenths of a second left to give Newman University a 66-65 upset No. 24 University of Nebraska at Kearney Thursday night in Wichita, Kan.
The Jets (11-16, 6-12 MIAA), who are fighting to get into the 10-team MIAA Tournament, pulled off a second straight upset at home. Last week, they also hit a buzzer beater to beat traditional league power Emporia State, 68-67. UNK (25-3, 14-4) had been 4-0 in games decided by five points or less.
“It was self-inflicted. Fourteen point lead, 10 for 18 at the line, got a technical, lost our composure. No one to blame but us,” UNK assistant coach Devin Eighmey said. “Credit them for battling and Potter’s game winner was a tough shot.”
In a game where the Lopers led for 35 minutes, 11 seconds, Newman moved ahead 64-63 with 4.1 seconds left as 5-foot-5 junior guard Michaela Mack converted a three-point play. Newman finished 17 of 21 from the free-throw line.
“In the first half they were playing an unconventional lineup and we fouled a 3-point shooter twice. One for three (free throws) and another for an and-one. That’s seven points,” Eighmey said. “We gave up nine points on o-board 3s and they had two players (Potter and Madison Bimbaum) score 22 of their 31 first half points. We let the lead go away by playing undisciplined basketball.”
With her team down 60-55 with 1:50 to play Potter, who is averaging nearly 17 points per game, hit two deep 3s from the left wing to make it 62-61 at the 36-second mark. The team’s traded baskets before UNK set up for the final shot, but the Jets grabbed point guard Haley Simental, who was limited to 16 minutes due to illness. She sank both free throws to briefly give the Lopers the lead, 65-64, but the final shot went to the Jets..
Potter got the ball in the left corner, beat a trap by stepping through two defenders and hit a runner right before entering the lane.
“We didn’t play well but give them credit. They made the play at the very end that won them the game,” Eighmey said. “Welcome to the best Division II league in the country. Little stuff can get you beat.”
Potter finished with 23 points, 14 in the second half, including eight in the fourth quarter.
UNK sophomore Klaire Kirsch recorded her fourth double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Sophomore Brooke Carlson (13) and sophomore Maegan Holt (10) also reached double digits in scoring. Carlson added eight boards.
UNK heads to Central Oklahoma on Saturday afternoon. The Bronchos (17-9, 11-7) fell to Fort Hays State, 71-67, on Thursday night.