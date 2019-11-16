HAYS, Kan. – Ten different players scored as University of Nebraska at Kearney women's basketball team rolled past Adams (Colo.) State, 70-41, Saturday evening in Hays, Kan.
The game was part of the Fort Hays State Crossover Tournament. The Lopers are 4-0 for the first time since the 2007-08 season; that squad finished at 27-7. Meanwhile, ASU falls to 0-4 and is 2-28 in its last 30 contests.
Now 22-1 all-time against a former Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference rival, UNK led 16-7 after the first quarter and by a 40-17 count at halftime. Overall the Lopers tallied 16 points off 19 ASU turnovers, made 12 3-pointers and got 33 bench points.
Everyone who suited up played for the Lopers with sophomore forward Maegan Holt (16) and freshman guard Trinity Law (10) reaching double figures. Holt went 6 of 10 from the field in 22 minutes while Law came off the bench and made three field goals including two 3s. Freshman forward Madison Dreckman had eight points, five boards and two assists and sophomore guard Aspen Jansa had nine points.
UNK heads to Chadron State (1-3) Wednesday night.
