KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearneys women’s basketball program exceeded expectations throughout the 2019-20 season.
With nine returners, the Lopers hoped to improve on their 15-win total from the previous year.
The year of experience for their underclassmen and the addition of graduate transfer point guard Haley Simental allowed the Lopers to soar to a 26-6 record and third-place finish in the MIAA this season.
“We made a ton of progress, and I’m really proud of our team and everything they were able to accomplish over the season,” coach Carrie Eighmey said. “Our goal always has been to keep getting better every day. If you look at where we were at last year at this time and where we are now, I think you can say that we’ve gotten quite a bit better.”
The success on the court resulted in the Lopers’ entire starting five receiving All-MIAA honors. Sophomore center Brooke Carlson earned second-team all-conference, Simental made the third team and junior guard Kelsey Sanger, sophomore forward Maegan Holt and sophomore guard Klaire Kirsch received honorable mention.
Eighmey also was a finalist for this year’s NCAA Division II World Exposure Women’s College Basketball Head Coach of the Year award.
Although the season featured plenty of memorable moments, the Lopers ended on a sour note.
Entering the final weekend of the regular season, the Lopers sat in second place in the conference standings and were in the projected NCAA Tournament field.
But the Lopers dropped their final two games of the regular season, including a one-point loss to nine-win Newman University, pushing them on the NCAA Tournament bubble.
Needing to make a run in the conference tournament, the Lopers defeated Missouri Western in the quarterfinals. That momentum, however, didn’t carry them past Emporia State in the semifinals.
The Lopers lost to the Hornets by nine points, which marked the end to their season.
They missed out on the NCAA Tournament, while Fort Hays State, who the Lopers beat twice in the regular season, earned the seventh seed in the eight-team regional.
The Tigers’ strength of schedule was stronger than the Lopers, which ultimately gave them the edge in the selection committee’s eyes, Eighmey said.
“It’s disappointing that we didn’t make the tournament,” Eighmey said. “But when you look at the big picture and take a look back, I don’t think we would have expected us to get 26 wins.
“We were in the mix against all the MIAA teams including the ones who have finished in the top three or four for the last several years. We competed with them and won a good chunk of those games. I think that’s really the mark of progress for us.”
Eighmey believes if the Lopers would have won one of those final two regular-season contests that they would have been an NCAA Tournament team.
Although they are left wondering what could have been this season, the future for the Lopers looks promising.
They return all 15 players from this year’s roster and will add three freshmen to next season’s team. Six-foot-2 forward Madeline Wiltse and guard Megan Burns have the potential to play as true freshmen, Eighmey said.
Shiloh McCool also will be back for the Lopers after sitting out this season with a knee injury.
She was the Lopers’ best player as a freshman in 2018-19 due to her playmaking ability on both ends of the court. She averaged 10.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game as a freshman.
With every player back and the addition of a talented freshman class, the Lopers will enter next season as one of the favorites in the MIAA.
The returning experience also has promoted Eighmey to tweak their non-conference schedule “to schedule some teams we think will be really good,” Eighmey said.
So, expectations will be even higher next season. But Eighmey said the Lopers’ approach and mindset won’t change.
“I think it’s tempting for your message to change when you go from a team who didn’t have a ton of expectations to now maybe a team that’s expected to finish in the top three of the conference,” Eighmey said. “I don’t think our message will change because it’s been working ... That message is to just keep trying to get better every day.”
