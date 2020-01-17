KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney’s women’s basketball team led Washburn by just three points at halftime Thursday night.
But midway through the third quarter, the Lopers locked in their defense. The strong defensive play allowed the Lopers to slow Washburn and increase the pace on UNK’s offensive end to score 14 consecutive points and ease to a 69-53 victory over the Ichabods at the Health and Sports Center.
The victory extended the Lopers’ winning streak to five games.
“We played really solid defense in the third quarter, and I thought that was key for us,” UNK coach Carrie Eighmey said. “I thought we created a lot of deflections and steals. It allowed us to get out a little bit in transition, which we hadn’t been able to do a ton against them before that, and score a couple baskets that way. We got into a better flow offensively because of our defense.”
Sophomore forward Elisa Backes provided valuable production off the bench for the Lopers, especially in the second half when they overwhelmed the Ichabods (8-7, 2-4 MIAA). She scored a game-high 16 points and added four rebounds, three steals and one block in less than 22 minutes.
Backes has been the Lopers’ top player over the last 10 games. In that stretch, she’s averaging a team-high 12.1 points per contest on 60 percent shooting in about 18 minutes per game. She also is recording 5.4 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 steals in that span.
“I think Elisa is just growing and understanding more and more what she can do,” Eighmey said. “We’ve known it for a long time. She’s so versatile. She’s 6-2 and athletic and long and can run and can shoot — I could just keep going on and on. She’s really talented, and I think she’s starting to see it and believe it and understand all the things she can do to impact the game.”
The Lopers (16-2, 5-2) used a 7-0 scoring run in the early minutes of the third quarter to hold a 10-point lead. It appeared they would continue to pile onto their lead, but the Ichabods responded with two consecutive 3-pointers.
Over the final 5 minutes, 42 seconds of the third quarter, the Lopers scored 14 consecutive points to hold an 18-point lead. Their defense played an essential role in the offensive surge, holding the Ichabods scoreless on seven shots and forcing five turnovers.
The Lopers stretched their lead to a game-high 20 points with about five minutes left in the fourth quarter on a layup by sophomore guard Maegan Holt.
The Lopers shot 47 percent compared to the Ichabods’ 31 percent. Besides Backes’ offensive output, sophomore guard Klaire Kirsch nearly had a double-double, tallying 13 points and eight rebounds, and Holt added 12 points on 5-of-8 shooting.
“Depth is really important, especially when you get into the conference season and are playing two games a week that are intense,” Eighmey said. “That’s been huge for us, and I expect it to continue to help us as we go forward here.”
Up next, the Lopers have a difficult test against Emporia State (12-3, 5-1), who they lost to by 21 points just over one month ago, at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Health and Sports Center. In the first meeting between the two teams this season, the Lopers committed 31 turnovers.
@DanZielinski3
UNK 69, Washburn 53
WASHBURN
Glatczak 0-1 0-0 0, McAfee 3-11 5-8 12, Castaneda 5-8 0-1 12, Oliver 1-3 1-3 0-0 2, Bentley 2-9 3-4 7, Piggie 1-5 0-0 3, Phelan 4-13 1-2 11, Thompson 2-5 2-2 6, Reigosa 0-2 0-0 0, Rhodes 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 18-59 11-17 53.
NEBRASKA-KEARNEY
Carlson 3-9 3-3 9, Simental 1-9 2-2 5, Holt 5-8 2-3 12, Kirsch 5-11 0-2 13, Sanger 2-2 2-2 6, Backes 7-10 0-0 16, Jansa 0-0 1-2 1, Bell 1-3 3-5 5, Dreckman 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 25-53 13-19 69.
Score by Quarters
Washburn (8-7, 2-4)10 18 8 17 – 53
UNK (16-2, 5-2)15 16 23 15 – 69
3-Point Goals – WU 6-21 (McAfee 1-6, Castaneda 2-5, Bentley 0-2, Piggie 1-1, Phelan 2-6, Rhodes 0-1), UNK 6-21 (Carlson 0-1, Simental 1-5, Holt 0-2, Kirsch 3-7, Backes 2-5, Bell 0-1). Fouled Out – None. Rebounds – WU 37 (Phelan 6), UNK 38 (Kirsch 8). Assists – WU 8 (Bentley 2), UNK 21 (Simental 11). Total Fouls – WU 19, UNK 14. Technicals – None. A – 834.