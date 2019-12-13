KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney women’s basketball team hit a school-record 18 3-pointers and grabbed 65 rebounds to defeat Central Christian (Kan.) College, 106-43, Thursday night at the Health and Sports Center.
The game originally was scheduled before Thanksgiving but a snowstorm forced a postponement.
The Lopers (9-1) were bombs away all game, going 18 of 43 (42 percent) from behind the arc. They made three in the first quarter, eight in the second, six in the third and one more in the fourth. That tally bests the 16 the 2017-18 Lopers made in a win over Colorado-Colorado Springs.
The triple barrage came from eight players with Colorado graduate transfer Haley Simental doing the most damage, making 6 of 7. Her 18 points were a team high with four others between 10-12 including junior Adreon Bell and sophomore Aspen Jansa.
Inside the arc UNK was nearly plus 40 on the glass, leading to 24 second-chance points. Sophomores Klaire Kirsch and Maegan Holt had seven rebounds apiece with 13 Lopers grabbing at least one.
It is the sixth time in school history the Lopers have reached 60 rebounds in a game. The record of 68 was set at New Mexico Highlands 11 years ago.
Defensively UNK held Central Christian (2-5) to 25 percent shooting and forced 16 turnovers.
UNK hosts Manhattan Christian College on Saturday afternoon.
Loper wrestlers win dual at Chadron
CHADRON – The second-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney wrestling team got four bonus-point wins Thursday night to beat Chadron State, 26-16.
In the early part of the dual season UNK improves to 2-1 while the Eagles fall to 1-5.
Nationally ranked Josh Portillo started the night right for the Lopers by having two 4-point near-falls as part of a 16-0 technical fall victory in 5 minutes, 46 seconds. While CSC countered with a first-period fall, nationally ranked Wesley Dawkins used riding time and a 4-point near-fall to win by major decision, 12-3, at 141 pounds.
Next, junior Jonathan Killingsworth had a first-period 4-point near-fall to major his Eagle foe 11-2. Then top-ranked Matt Malcom had two takedowns and yet another 4-point near-fall in an 11-2 win.
Other winners for the Lopers were Terrell Garraway (174), Talon Seitz (184) and Jarrod Hinrichs (285). Seitz got out to a 4-1 first-period lead over Terry Winstead at 184 pounds but needed a takedown in the first sudden victory period to win, 7-5.
UNK heads to Sioux Falls, S.D., next weekend for the Augustana Duals.
