KEARNEY — The third-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney wrestling team had three easy wins on the second day of the eighth annual Midwest Duals Saturday at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds.
On Friday a team of Loper reserves went 2-1 against NAIA and junior college competition. On Saturday, UNK’s varsity dominated Western Colorado 32-9, Northwest Kansas Tech 56-0 and New Mexico Highlands 45-6 to improve to 11-5 on the season.
While the Western Colorado Mountaineers pulled a couple of early upsets, the Lopers won seven of the final eight classes to stroll to victory. The victories included back-to-back technical falls by graduate transfer Anthony Mancini at 184 pounds and Illinois redshirt sophomore Andrew Demos (197), a first-period pin by second-ranked Matt Malcom (165) and a 3-0 decision by junior Sam Turner (149) who was making his first appearance for the Lopers after being a two-year starter at Wyoming.
The Lopers were just four points from a perfect score against the overmatched Northwest Tech Huskies from Goodland, Kan. Demos had the quickest pin, winning in 1 minute, 10 seconds.
Finally, the highlight win against New Mexico Highlands came at 141 pounds where 11th-ranked Jonathan Killingsworth edged 12th-ranked Jonathon Trujillo, 5-3.
The Lopers host No. 6 Central Oklahoma 2 p.m. Saturday at the Health & Sports Center.