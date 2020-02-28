KEARNEY — For a second consecutive year, the University of Nebraska at Kearney wrestling team will host the NCAA Super Region VI Championships today (Saturday) at the Health and Sports Center.
The sixth-ranked Lopers are one of 10 programs participating in the double-elimination tournament that will begin at 10 a.m. with the finals slated for 5 p.m.
The top-three finishers in each of the 10 weight classes will advance to the NCAA Division II Championships on March 13-14 in Sioux Falls, S.D. Last year, the Lopers had six wrestlers finish in the top three to ease to a first-place team finish in the regional.
This season, coach Dalton Jensen believes the Lopers have the talent and depth in their lineup to have at least seven wrestlers place in the top three.
"I think we have seven-plus capable All-Americans," he said. "The more you can get to the national tournament, anything can happen. That’s the goal is to try to take 10 with us, but we will see what we can do."
Besides the Lopers, the other ranked teams competing in the regional are Colorado School of Mines (12th), San Francisco State (13th), Adams State (16th) and Colorado Mesa (T-21st).
One wrestler the Lopers likely can count on advancing to the D-II championships is junior Matt Malcom, who’s ranked No. 2 at 165 pounds. Malcom is a two-time All-American and won the national championship at 157 pounds last year.
Before the season, Jensen bumped Malcom up a weight class to 165 pounds. Jensen felt Malcom had nothing more to prove at 157 pounds after dominating his competition as a sophomore last season.
Jensen also wanted Malcom to focus on refining his wrestling skills instead of worrying about cutting weight consistently since he was pushing the 157-pound weight limit, Jensen said.
The transition to the higher weight class has been nearly seamless. Malcom has a 27-7 record this season with his lone Division II loss coming in a 4-1 decision to top-ranked wrestler Nick Foster of McKendree (Ill.).
"If you can score points at your weight class, you are going to be able to do that at the next weight up," Jensen said. "It’s not like he was trying to win points based on strength or anything. He goes out and scores points and lets loose. That made his transition pretty easy. He’s focused and ready for the postseason."
Josh Portillo (125), Wesley Dawkins (133) and Jarrod Hinrichs (285) were second-place finishers last season.
Portillo, who’s ranked seventh at 125, is a two-time All-American. The junior missed some time this season with minor injuries but is healthy and motivated to capture his first national championship.
Dawkins has won 10 matches in a row and is the fourth-ranked wrestler at 133 pounds with a 23-9 record this season.
Hinrichs also is a two-time All-American. The senior heavyweight is ranked 12th in the country. His toughest competition in Saturday’s bracket will be Colorado Mines’ Weston Hunt, who is the fourth-ranked heavyweight.
"I know the feeling. I got second here in my own gym my junior year before winning it my senior year," said Jensen, who wrestled for the Lopers from 2010-12. "It leaves a bad taste in your mouth. Really at the end of the day, it’s probably the most motivating thing with receiving the runner-up trophy."
The Lopers also are counting on two newcomers, who are both former Division I wrestlers, to advance to nationals.
Anthony Mancini is ranked second at 184 pounds with an 11-2 record after transferring from Franklin & Marshall to finish his collegiate career. His two losses this season are against Central Oklahoma’s Heath Gray, the top-ranked wrestler.
Sam Turner transferred to the Lopers after spending the first semester at the University of Wyoming. The junior wasn’t wrestling for Wyoming in the fall, which caused him to have to get back into wrestling shape once he joined the Lopers. The transition process took time, but he showed encouraging signs in his six matches during the regular season.
In his three years at Wyoming, Turner was a two-time Division I qualifier. He is ranked ninth at 149 pounds for the Lopers.
"They are high-level competitors and expect to win," Jensen said. "Mancini requires excellence of himself and wants to win at the highest level. He brings it every time he steps on the mat.
"Sam is a kid that’s used to competing on a high level. He competed in the Division I national championships twice. This postseason isn’t foreign to him. He has experience doing it. He expects high things from himself."
