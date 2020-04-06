KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney had the eighth-highest grade point average among NCAA Division II wrestling teams in 2019-20 while also having nine individuals named to the Scholar All-American team.
The National Wrestling Coaches Association released its annual team and individual academic awards Monday. In order for a student-athlete to be nominated to the Scholar All-American Team, he must have a minimum 3.4 cumulative GPA on a 4.0 scale, with that benchmark at 3.2 for those who qualified for the 2020 NCAA Division II Championships. The student-athlete must have competed in a minimum of five dates of competition. The team GPA is derived from those wrestlers who took to the mats at the region championships.
A total of 267 student-athletes from 49 institutions were honored individually. Maryville led all institutions with 16 individual honorees, while Colorado School of Mines had 14 wrestlers named Scholar All-American. Upper Iowa had 12 honorees, with UNK, Indianapolis, Lake Erie (Ohio) and St. Cloud State all putting nine on the Scholar All-American team.
UNK seniors Walker Johnson and JD Rader were two of the 11 wrestlers from around the nation to make this team for a fourth straight year. Through the fall semester of 2019, Johnson had a 3.58 GPA as a Physics major and Rader had a 3.69 GPA in Sports Management.
The other Loper qualifiers were junior Jonathan Killingsworth, junior Matt Malcom and Josh Portillo, sophomore Andrew Demos, sophomore Terrell Garraway, redshirt freshman Ryan Johnson and redshirt freshman Teontae Wilson. Killingsworth, Malcom, and Portillo were all national qualifiers this season.
UNK posted a 3.310 team GPA. Maryville finished with the top GPA at 3.695.