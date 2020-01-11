LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The fourth-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney wrestling team defeated the hometown Bellarmine Knights, 36-3, and second-ranked Pittsburgh-Johnstown Mountain Cats, 24-16, on Friday to reach the semifinals of the NWCA Multi-Division National Duals at Louisville.
The sixth-seeded Lopers (5-2) beat Bellarmine Friday morning and Pitt-Johnstown in the afternoon. They’ll now face No. 5 McKendree (Ill.) at 10 a.m. today (Saturday) in a semifinal dual. The other side of the bracket features top-ranked St. Cloud State against No. 6 Central Oklahoma.
The Lopers easily got past Bellarmine, soon to be a Division I program, as they racked up four bonus-point wins. Top-ranked Josh Portillo had to work for an 11-10 win at 125 pounds as his 8-2 lead vanished in the third period. Riding time allowed Portillo to get past Brandon Lucas.
Two weights higher junior Jonathan Killingsworth, ranked 12th nationally, got past Gage Branson by a 5-2 margin thanks to a first-period takedown and third-period reversal. Branson came in ranked ninth at 149 pounds.
Transfer Anthony Mancini had an 18-0 tech fall at 184 pounds and sophomore Andrew Demos followed with a 3-minute, 56-second pin at 197 pounds.
Demos proved key in the UPJ dual as UNK was behind 16-15 when he scored a takedown with 57 seconds left to best Tyler Oliver 9-7. Demos trailed the entire match, including by a 6-4 margin, before a reversal with 1:41 left in the third. Second-ranked Jarrod Hinrichs secured the dual when he recorded a second-period fall at heavyweight. He already was up 4-1 before sticking Allen Beattie at 6:20.
Earlier in the action, top-ranked Matt Malcom recorded an 8-2 win at 165 pounds, and junior Wesley Dawkins pinned Matt Siska in 1:28 at 133 pounds to give UNK a 9-0 lead. Portillo capped off a strong day by besting fifth-ranked Brendan Howard, 4-1.
